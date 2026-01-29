Feb. 2: ‘Learn, Launch Robotics’ Event at Newhall Library

Four California Institute of the Arts alums and one Cal Arts faculty member have been recognized by Creative Capital, the nonprofit organization dedicated to championing artistic freedom of expression, with the recent announcement of the 2026 Creative Capital Awards and the inaugural State of the Art Prize.

Top Shelf Bar & Grill at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia will host a Super Bowl Watch Party, 3:30 p.m., Sunday Feb. 8.

United States Artists, a national arts funding organization dedicated to supporting living artists and cultural practitioners across the United States through unrestricted awards, has announced five CalArtians to its 2026 cohort of USA Fellows.

Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Learn and Launch Robotics" class 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 2 at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Mikey Murr hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first to highlight an eight-run inning and propel The Master's University baseball team to a 20-8 win over the Westcliff Warriors Saturday, Jan. 24 in game one of a scheduled doubleheader at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.

The Master's University men's volleyball team rebounded from a tough first set to beat the Concordia University Irvine in four sets Wednesday night, Jan. 28 in Irvine.

Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction and motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations.

Santa Clarita is home to a vibrant and diverse arts scene that continues to inspire connection, creativity and discovery.

The next free city of Santa Clarita document shredding and carpet recycling drop-off event will be held Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m.-noon in Canyon Country.

Circle of Hope will host its "Bowling for Hope" event Sunday, Feb.22, from 5-8 p.m. at Valencia Lanes, located at 23700 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold several meetings over a four day period starting with a special board meeting on Feb.2.

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares joined her Republican colleagues in the California State Senate in sending a letter urging Governor Gavin Newsom to immediately convene a special session of the Legislature to address the fallout from the impending closure of Valero’s Benicia refinery, scheduled for April.

College of the Canyons men's golf began its quest for a third consecutive state championship by playing at the two-day Pt. Conception Open at La Purisima Golf Course Jan. 25-26.

In a clash of the first and second place teams in the GSAC, The Master's University men's basketball knocked off Benedictine Mesa 92-86 on Saturday, Jan. 24 in The MacArthur Center.

Amber Feldman, a Saugus High School social studies teacher, has been selected as the 2026/27 William S. Hart Union School District Teacher of the Year.

Shiavo Co-Authored Bill Passes to Protect Veterans from Predatory Practices The Protecting Veterans from Predatory Practices Act (SB 694), co-authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Shiavo (D-CA 40) has passed the California State Senate and is now headed to the Governor’s desk for his signature.

College of the Canyons Offering VITA for Free Tax Preparation Services College of the Canyons will offer free income tax preparation services through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program for eligible individuals during the 2026 tax filing season.

Feb. 12-28: Celebrate Lunar New Year Across 59 L.A. County Parks The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will host Lunar New Year 2026 celebrations from Feb. 12 through Feb. 28 at 59 parks throughout Los Angeles County.

Valencia High Student is Music Center Spotlight Semifinalist The Music Center has announced that 71 outstanding high school school students, including Brooklyn Covington from Valencia High School, have advanced as semifinalists in The Music Center’s 38th annual Spotlight program.

‘Zombie Viruses’ Make Great Science Fiction but Aren’t a Threat from Thawing Permafrost, CSUN Prof Says As a changing climate continues to warm the planet and thaws ancient permafrost, some people are concerned that long-dormant pathogens, or “zombie viruses,” could emerge from the newly thawed ground, unleashing new epidemics or pandemics on the world.