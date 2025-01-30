Feb. 2: Youth Mountain Bike Demo Day at Bike Park

The Bike Park of Santa Clarita will host a Youth Mountain Bike Demo Day on Sunday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m.-noon. The event is free and no registration is required.

Visit the Bike Park of Santa Clarita and check out a 20″ or 24″ bike to ride and explore the four mountain bike trails, three pump tracks and BMX track. Bikes are geared for riders 5-10 years of age and 45″-59″ tall; helmets are included.

Through the city’s Business Sponsorship Program, the Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation team received seven new bikes from Trek Bicycle Santa Clarita. Youth and teens can use these bikes during the Youth Mountain Bike Demo Day.

The Bike Park of Santa Clarita is free to visit seven days a week and is open from dawn till dusk. The Bike Park offers riders seven acres to ride, practice jumps and develop skills for both BMX and mountain biking. The park was designed with riders of all ages and skill levels in mind and consists of several single-track mountain bike trails that range from easy to moderate difficulty. There are also over 800 yards of pump and BMX track featuring combination jumps, including step-ups, step-downs, rollers and tabletops.

For more information visit https://santaclarita.gov/recreation/trek-bike-park-of-santa-clarita/.

