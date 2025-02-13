Feb. 20: AAA Santa Clarita Japan Travel Show

|
The SCV Eco Alliance will hold its second EcoFilm Festival at College of the Canyons, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 8.
Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria will host Noche Sabrosa, a social dancing event, 9:30 p.m.- midnight Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 27007 McBean Parkway, Valencia CA 91355.
Joann Inc. has announced it will close 500 of its 800 stores nationwide, including the Joann Fabrics and Crafts store in Santa Clarita at 26583 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The American Automobile Association of Santa Clarita will host a Japan Travel Show, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at 23770 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita CA 91355.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is seeking a person of interest in the death of Menghan Zhuang, a 23-year-old student at California Institute of the Arts.
1999
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661
]
Zignature, a Valencia based leader in meat-first, limited-ingredient dog food, recently launched its Employee Feed Alternative Giving Program.
Experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to Rancho Camulos which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel Ramona.
The National Weather Service has issued a high-risk alert for significant road flooding and burn scar debris flows in areas recently affected by fires.
Connect with local business owners and industry leaders at 2025's second Business After Hours Mixer.
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Marlee Means Lauffer as the recipient of the prestigious 2025 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of her longtime support of the college and community service in the Santa Clarita Valley.
After the significant challenges due to the Palisades, Eaton, Hughes and other wildfires in the region, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is working to ensure access to the vital resources needed now and in the months to come.
A one-stop rebuilding shop established by Los Angeles County to help Eaton Fire survivors’ recovery efforts opened its doors this week and is now serving the public.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in the coziest way, bundled up at The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, for a romantic Sweetheart Skate.
Jersey Mike’s is hosting an all-day fundraiser, at all seven Santa Clarita Valley locations, for Carousel Ranch’s 11th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign.
The Master's University men's and women's golf teams began their spring season in the West Coast Classic, hosted by Lewis & Clark College at Victoria Club in Riverside Tuesday, Feb. 11. Both squads finished their respective tournaments in the middle of the pack, with the men's team finishing in sixth and the women's team finishing in fifth.
The track and field teams for The Master's University stepped back on the line on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Sunshine Open Invitational in Santa Barbara. Multiple school records fell and qualifying times were hit in the Mustangs' second meet of the 2025 indoor season.
College of the Canyons women's tennis began Western State Conference play by claiming its first victory, a 5-4 result over visiting Ventura College on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Cougar Courts.
1879
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized (merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944)
]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding residents about the dangers associated with fire debris and issuing a Public Health Advisory for individuals residing within 250 yards of a burned structure or parcel within or near the Palisades and Eaton burn areas.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash food watch for the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday, Feb. 13. The watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. Rain is expected throughout Southern California.
The Master's University women's basketball team scored 28 points in the fourth quarter and held Benedictine Mesa to just 11 to come from behind and beat the Redhawks 70-58 Saturday, Feb. 8 in The MacArthur Center.
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission Feb. 13 meeting agenda includes overviews of the 2026 Sidewalk Poetry project and city of Santa Clarita 2025 events schedule.
The Master's University baseball team split a pair of games Friday, Feb. 7 with the Westcliff Warriors at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
