Feb. 20: AAA Santa Clarita Japan Travel Show

The American Automobile Association of Santa Clarita will host a Japan Travel Show, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at 23770 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita CA 91355.

Embark on a journey to Japan with AAA Santa Clarita, Japan National Tourism Board and The Travel Company.

Now is the time to discover the wonders of Japan.

From go-karting through the streets of Tokyo to indulging in Osaka’s culinary delights and soaking in the timeless beauty of Kyoto, be inspired for the next adventure.

Space is limited, so secure a spot today. Connect with one of the in-house travel advisors to RSVP at (661)288-5570.

