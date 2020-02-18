Feb. 20: Art Reception at The MAIN for ‘Home is Where The Art Is’

The MAIN will be hosting a free art reception celebrating the newest exhibit “Home is Where The Art Is” on Thursday, February 20 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The concept of ‘home’ suggests images and ideas of many different things to different people and other living things. It may suggest a cozy cottage where a family resides, or it may bring to mind relaxing locations like a tree-filled park, a favorite spot along the coast, a bench in a rose garden, a collection of mementos, a sunny pond, or a special vista. Whatever the interpretation may be, the item or location can make one think of safety, warmth, relaxation, comfort, inspiration, relief, shelter, creativity or significant events and memories.

The Brush and Pallet Guild artists have captured images for this exhibit that reflect their interpretations of ‘Home is Where the Art Us’. The Brush and Pallet Guild artists included in the show include Judy Heimlich, Patty O’Hearn, Angela T. Phillips, Evelina Winchester, and Inga Windsor.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main Street, Newhall, CA 91321. For more information about The MAIN, visit http://atthemain.org/.