1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
Feb. 20: Marston’s Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
| Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
Carousel Wishes crop

Marston’s Restaurant is hosting an all-day (breakfast, lunch, dinner and take-out) fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 20, for Carousel Ranch’s Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” campaign.

Carousel Ranch will receive 20% of all sales on Thursday, Feb. 20, (breakfast, lunch or dinner)- 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-closing.

What makes it even more special is that Logix Federal Credit Union is partnering with Marston’s by matching every dollar raised.

Patrons at Marstons Restaurant must mention when ordering in person or online that they wish to support the Carousel Ranch fundraiser.

It is the only way to make sure donations are included and matched.

Marston’s Restaurant

24011 Newhall Ranch Road,

Valencia, CA 91387

To order online visit https://marstonsrestaurant.com/.

Each Thursday in February guests can support a different Santa Clarita Valley restaurant, as well as Carousel Ranch.

In addition to the weekly restaurant fundraisers, there are numerous ways to get involved in supporting Carousel Ranch. Every dollar
(up to $25,000) donated throughout the month, will be matched dollar for dollar thanks to a generous donation by Wayne and Dianne Crawford.

Carousel Ranch is a non-profit charitable organization providing therapeutic horseback riding for special needs children as well as the Ready to Work program which prepares young adults with special needs for what’s next after high school. The program combines a classroom curriculum with real work experiences.

Visit www.carouselranch.org/carousel-wishes.

Special note:

“Our hearts go out to those affected by the devastating fires in the Los Angeles area. We understand the immense challenges so many are facing during this time, and we’ve been reflecting as we approach our campaign. In the midst of such loss, where the needs of others are so great, we recognize the urgency of the moment. While our work may not relate to this crisis, we also understand that we can’t continue providing our programs without essential fundraising efforts. We’ve pushed the campaign back to Feb. 10 – March 15, but even in the midst of difficult timing, it is crucial that we move forward.

While we realize that many of our supporters may have their contributions focused elsewhere, please know that every contribution or participation, no matter how big or small, makes a real difference.”

Carousel Wishes campaign
March 1: Finally Family Homes Offers Free Housing Authority Seminar

Feb. 20: Marston’s Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch

Child & Family Center Seeks Donations for Families

Feb. 21: Guitars For Vets Celebration Day

March 22: Circle of Hope’s Vine 2 Wine Sponsorships Available

