Feb. 20: ‘Rock en Español vs. 80’s New Wave’ at El Patron Mexican Bar, Grill

El Patron Mexican Bar & Grill will present “Rock en Español vs. 80’s New Wave” featuring the Golden State Band, Friday, Feb. 20 with live music starting at 10 p.m.

El Patron Mexican Bar & Grill is located at 23115 Lyons Ave, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Golden State Band will be the band playing.

There will be mexican dishes served until 11 p.m., beer, full bar service with mixed drinks.

Free entrance, free parking and will only be open to those 21 and over with ID.

