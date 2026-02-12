Feb. 20: ‘Rock en Español vs. 80’s New Wave’ at El Patron Mexican Bar, Grill

|
The Locke Ladies Collaborative Members and Santa Clarita Artists Association will present "Celebration of Santa Clarita First & Famous Black Trailblazers," a Black History Month book release and art exhibit reception, 3:30-5:50 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. at the SCAA Gallery.
On Thursday, Feb. 12, U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) paid tribute, on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, to the Santa Clarita Lady Flyers, an age 12 and under girls hockey team involved in a tragic traffic accident last month.
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will host a "Teen Crafts & Stuff: DIY Mini Yarn Hats," event on Thursday, Feb. 19, 4-5 p.m. at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
El Patron Mexican Bar & Grill
will present "Rock en Español vs. 80’s New Wave" featuring the Golden State Band, Friday, Feb. 20 with live music starting at 10 p.m.
A traffic collision at the Intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6 resulted in the deaths of Genry and Patty Ortiz of Santa Clarita and severe injuries to their 25-year-old daughter, Erin.
Greater Pacific Restaurant at the Hyatt Regency Valencia will be hosting a three-course special Valentine's Day Dinner, Saturday, Feb. 14.
The Master's University men's golf team finished fifth, while the women's team placed sixth at the West Coast Classic hosted by Lewis-Clark State (ID) on Feb. 9 and 10.
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will host a "Clay Decorated Mug Vases," event on Wednesday, Feb.18, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
The Master's University track and field teams competed against multiple NCAA squads in the OIDFE Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 7 in Claremont.
College of the Canyons women's tennis defeated host Antelope Valley College in convincing fashion on Tuesday, Feb. 10, as the Cougars played to an 8-1 victory for the team's second straight win.
College of the Canyons men's golf took first in its first Western State Conference event of the season, with the Cougars taking both team and individual medalist honors at Oakmont Country Club on Monday, Feb. 9.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Special Meeting & Ethics, Conflict of Interest, Form 700 Reporting & FPRA Study Session on Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.
One of the things that makes Santa Clarita such a special place to live is the variety of opportunities available for residents to stay active, learn something new and connect with one another.
The California Department of Education recently sent a letter to all district and county superintendents and charter administrators to reiterate the facts of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and California law.
<strong>1879</strong> - Mint Canyon School District organized (merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944) [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg19680421mint.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg19680421mint.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/sg19680421mintt.jpg" alt="Mint Canyon School" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
The Southern California Association of Governments is pleased to announce that the application window for the 2026 SCAG Scholarship Program is now open.
Since 1984, the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has honored the extraordinary women whose volunteer service strengthens and uplifts the Santa Clarita Valley.
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station are asking for the public’s help locating Missing Children, Joseph Franz (10-years-old male White) and Jaxxon Franz (7-years-old male White) and Missing Parents, Audrey Nicole Burak (31-years-old female White) and Marcus Ryananthonie McArthur, (35-years-old male White).
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency invites community members to participate in a community workshop looking at the Agency's portfolio and Water Shortage Contingency Plan as part of the Urban Water Management Plan development process.
The city of Santa Clarita is issuing a final call to local students to submit artwork for the Art Hop Youth Art Contest.
California State Parks Foundation applauded the introduction of new legislation that would help ensure the future of the incredibly popular California State Library Parks Pass.
After witnessing the devastation caused by drunk drivers firsthand, former CHP Sergeant Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) is partnering with Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) and Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) to protect victims, and hold repeat DUI offenders accountable.
Jersey Mike’s is hosting an all-day fundraiser for Carousel Ranch’s 12th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign on Thursday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
SCV Water is asking customers to pause all outdoor water use from Feb. 17-24, 2026, while scheduled maintenance at Castaic Lake temporarily limits the Agency’s imported water supply.
