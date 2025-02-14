Feb. 20: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee

The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 1–3 p.m.

The meeting will be held at Santa Clarita City Hall, Carl Boyer Room, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

Please see the full meeting agenda at https://safecleanwaterla.org/content/uploads/2025/02/SCR-WASC-Meeting-Agenda-20250220.pdf

Members of the public can Join via WebEx Webinar.

Webinar number: 2493 334 6063

Password: scwp (7297 when dialing from a phone or video system)

Join the webinar at https://lacountydpw.webex.com/lacountydpw/j.php?MTID=mb7da4b47f30799b89c25dc6867f439b4

Join by phone: +1-408-418-9388 United States Toll or +1-213-306-3065 United States Toll (Los Angeles)

Access code: 2493 334 6063

Phone participants and the public are encouraged to submit public comments (or a request to make a public comment) to SafeCleanWaterLA@pw.lacounty.gov.

All public comments will become part of the official record.

Please send a request to comment request by email to SafeCleanWaterLA@pw.lacounty.gov by at least 5 p.m. the day prior to the meeting.

For more information visit https://portal.safecleanwaterla.org/scw-reporting/map.

