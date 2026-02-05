Feb. 20: SCAA Plein Air Meetup at Placerita Canyon Nature Center

The monthly Santa Clarita Artists Association Plein Air painting meetup is free and open to the public. This month the group will meet on Friday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m.-noon at Santa Clarita Artists Association.

Join the SCAA Plein Air Artists at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

Placerita Canyon is located off the Antelope Valley Freeway. Take the Placerita Canyon exit and go east. You will pass The Oak of the Golden Dream, then the entrance to the park will be on your right. There is a parking lot once you enter the park.

The group will meet in the parking lot near the riverbed, close to the Nature Center. If you arrive later,

look by the stream area to find the location.

“Placerita Canyon Nature Center is a lovely location to draw or paint. I will be working with watercolors or maybe oils. Bring what you need to draw or to paint. I hope it will still be green with water running in the riverbed,” said Meressa Naftulin, SCAA Plein Air coordinator

Call or email if you need further information or to join the Plein Air Group email list: (661) 993-6251, Meressa922@gmail.com.

For more information about the Santa Clarita Artists Association visit www.santaclaritaartists.org.

Like this: Like Loading...