Feb. 20: The 48th Annual St. Claire’s Lenten Fish Fry Begins Six Week Run

The 48th Annual Lenten Fish Fry at St. Clare of Assisi Parish in Canyon Country will begin a six week run of serving up its tasty fish and chips on Friday, Feb. 20. The event starts at 4 p.m. and is open until 8:30 p.m.

The Lenten Fish Fry will continue on Fridays Feb. 27, March 6, March 13, March 20 and March 27.

The 2026 Lenten Fish Fry meals will be cooked by a licensed food operator, rather than by parish volunteers, in order to comply with updated health, safety and liability requirements.

Parish volunteers will continue to run the dining room and hospitality aspects of the Fish Fry.

Proceeds from the fish fry are used to benefit the charitable activities of the parish.

The cost of two pieces of beer-battered fish and French fries will be $18.

A variety of other menu options have expanded the Lenten Fish Fry menu, including Shrimp Cocktail with crackers; Mojarra Dinner with Whole fried fish, rice, salad, with red and green salsa; Fish Filet Dinner with Coated fried fish fllet, rice, salad, with red and green salsa; Fish Taco Dinner; Shrimp Taco Dinner; Shrimp Ceviche with chips and Fish Ceviche with chips.

For more information visit www.st-clare.org.

St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church

19606 Calla Way,

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

