Feb. 20: World Ballet Company Presents Swan Lake at Performing Arts Center

As part of World Ballet Company’s 2025–2026 National Tour, the iconic ballet Swan Lake will be presented at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

The company brings its signature blend of classical artistry and Broadway-style theatrical flair to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, one of more than 80 performances of this extraordinary show.

Now in its fourth full season, WBC is committed to making ballet accessible and engaging for audiences in communities large and small in over 40 U.S. states.

“We believe ballet is for everyone, and the response from audiences nationwide has been incredible,” said producer Gulya Hartwick, who co-founded World Ballet Company with Sasha Gorskaya. “Swan Lake is arguably the most iconic ballet ever created, and we’re thrilled to bring this majestic production to Santa Clarita”

This production features choreography by Nadezhda Kalinina, based on the original staging by Marius Petipa, as well as over 150 hand-sewn costumes, richly detailed, hand-painted sets created using centuries-old theatrical techniques, and stunning projection and multi-media visuals.

“Our Swan Lake combines the elegance of classical ballet with vivid, immersive storytelling,” said Gorskaya. “It’s a magical experience for both ballet newcomers and longtime fans.”

Tickets to the performance of Swan Lake at the Performing Arts Center range from $50-$115 and are on sale now at worldballetcompany.com/santaclarita.

The performance runs two hours and 30 minutes (including a 20-minute intermission).

Recommended for ages 5 and up.

The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

