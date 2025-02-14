Feb. 21-23: Front Row Center Presents ‘Disconnect’ at The MAIN

Eric Clarke and Front Row Theatre have announced the premiere of the original production “Disconnect” at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.

Disconnect from your phones and join Frank on a wild ride into the afterlife in “Disconnect,” a theatrical production that explores many philosophical questions, including, “Does God drink beer?”

Alongside this question, other philosophical questions are posed in this original, funny and dramatic tale.

“Disconnect” is a poignant and thought-provoking performance that will leave the audience questioning whether the decisions made in their lives can last an eternity.

“Disconnect” is an original play written by the late Lee Clarke and is directed by his son, Eric Clarke. Eric Clarke has directed many productions at The MAIN including “Lone Star,” “Laundry and Bourbon,” “1984” and “The Diaries of Adam and Eve.”

Tickets are available now for performances for the weekend of Friday, Feb. 21 through Sunday, Feb. 23. General admission tickets are $20.

To learn more about “Disconnect” and to purchase tickets, please visit AtTheMAIN.org.

“Disconnect”

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

