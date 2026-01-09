Feb. 21: Bridge to Home Soup for the Soul is ‘Off to the Races’

The annual Bridge to Home Soup for the Soul Gala fundraiser is “Off to the Races” on Saturday, Feb. 21.

Guests are encouraged to wear their best Derby hats, seersucker suits, bow ties and cocktail attire as this year’s event brings the charm and spirited tradition of race day to life.

The evening will feature signature Derby cocktails, Derby-inspired cuisine and lively entertainment, all while raising critical funds to support individuals and families in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Soup for the Soul has become a cornerstone event in Santa Clarita, uniting the community around a shared commitment to compassion, dignity and lasting change for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

A highlight of the evening is the highly anticipated Dessert Auction, a guest favorite showcasing 10 show-stopping desserts that spark spirited bidding each year.

Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on exclusive live and silent auction packages, featuring one-of-a-kind experiences and local treasures generously donated by community businesses. Every bid directly supports Bridge to Home’s mission to help neighbors regain stability and rebuild their lives.

Soup for the Soul “Off to the Races” will be held Saturday, Feb. 21, with reception and registration to begin AT 5:30 p.m., dinner and program AT 6:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Tickets are $150 per person.

Attire: Think classic Southern charm with a festive twist, bold hats, seersucker suits, bow ties and cocktail dresses encouraged.

For tickets visit https://btohome.org/2026-soup-for-the-soul-tickets-1.

Your support plays a vital role in the expansion and sustainability of services provided by Bridge to Home by allowing the nonprofit to reach even more individuals and families in need by lifting them out of homelessness and into housing.

All funds raised will help provide stability, meals, safe shelter, mental health case management services and program support for those experiencing homelessness in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Sponsorship opportunities also available. To learn more about sponsoring the Soup for the Soul 2026 Gala visit https://btohome.org/2026-soup-for-the-soul-event-sponsors-1.

Volunteers are welcome. We are seeking volunteer support for this event, from planning committee support to helping hands before and during the event. If you would like to be part of this event, please visit https://btohome.org/2026-soup-for-the-soul-tickets-1 or email the Volunteer and Activities Coordinator Liz Perez at lizeth.perez@btohome.org.

