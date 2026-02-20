header image

February 20
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Feb. 21: Community Hike Towsley Canyon Open Space with Wildflower Craft
| Friday, Feb 20, 2026
community hikecrop feb

The city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation’s February Community Hike will be held Saturday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. at Towsley Canyon Open Space, 24335 The Old Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

Hike Details

Length: 1.6 miles

Elevation Gain: 226 feet

Rating: Moderate

Route Type: Loop

Note: This route includes a creek crossing and trail conditions will likely be muddy.

Activity

This hike will include a wildflower craft activity. All materials will be provided.

What to Bring and Wear

Comfortable closed-toe shoes with good traction (that you don’t mind getting a little wet or muddy).

Bring water.

Sunscreen and a hat (optional).

The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to get outdoors and explore on a Community Hike, then stay and enjoy a creative nature-inspired activity.

Dogs are welcome on leash.

Follow Santa Clarita Community Hikes at @HikeSCV on Instagram: www.instagram.com/hikescv/.

You can also follow on AllTrails to view, locate and review trails throughout the Santa Clarita Valley: https://city.sc/cosc-alltrails.

Outdoor Recreation, Recreation & Community Services

City of Santa Clarita

Phone: (661) 250-3754

Email: OutdoorRecreation@SantaClarita.gov.

Visit www.city.sc/OutdoorRecreation.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)
<strong>1906</strong> - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/al3025.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/al3025.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/al3025t.jpg" alt="Old Newhall Jail" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
