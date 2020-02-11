[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

February 11
1970 - Groundbreaking of County Civic Center in Valencia [story]
Civic Center
Feb. 21: CSUN, COC Co-Host Congressional District 25 Candidate Forum
| Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020
CSUN Candidate Forum

The public is invited to learn more about the candidates vying to represent Congressional District 25 at a special forum co-hosted by California State University, Northridge and the College of the Canyons on Friday, Feb. 21.

Ten of the candidates who have thrown their hats into the race have agreed to take part in the forum scheduled to take place from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the Northridge Center of CSUN’s University Student Union, located on the east side of the campus at 18111 Nordhoff St. in Northridge.

The forum is expected to feature a robust discussion on the communities that make up the 25th Congressional District — Santa Clarita Valley, Simi Valley, Palmdale, Lancaster and the northern part of the San Fernando Valley.

“CSUN is dedicated to serving this region and facilitating discourse about important issues affecting Southern California,” CSUN President Dianne F. Harrison said. “We are pleased to the host this forum, in partnership with College of the Canyons, to offer a unique opportunity for members of the community to learn more about the candidates and their legislative priorities.”

An invitation to take part in the forum was extended to all those candidates who qualified to appear on the ballot.

Those taking part in the forum include Democrat Robert Cooper III, a university professor; Democrat Getro F. Elize, a patient resource worker; Republican Mike Garcia, a small businessman and father; Republican Courtney Lackey, a mother and businesswoman; Republican David Lozano, an attorney and business owner; Republican Daniel Mercuri, a business owner and father; Democrat F. David Rudnick, a business owner; Democrat Christy Smith, a California Assemblywoman and mother; Democrat Cenk Uygur, a progressive journalist; and Democrat Aníbal Valdéz-Ortega, an attorney and community organizer

For more information, contact the Office of Government and Community Relations at governmentrelations@csun.edu.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Chamber Announces Launch of FocusSCV
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of FocusSCV, a newly designed leadership program for directors, middle management, entrepreneurs and business owners, who are looking to take an active role in helping to shape the future of the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Chamber Announces Launch of FocusSCV
Feb. 12: Art Reception for Suzi Kades Solo Show, ‘pArts’
Be inspired by the unique creations of Suzi Kades in her solo show “pArts,” on display from Wednesday, Feb. 12 - Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Town Center Art Space at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Feb. 12: Art Reception for Suzi Kades Solo Show, ‘pArts’
Feb. 12: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District's Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 12, with a closed session at 3:45 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
Feb. 12: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
Eight SCV High School Soccer Teams Head into Post-Season Play
Eight Santa Clarita Valley soccer teams, four boys and four girls teams, advanced to this week’s CIF-Southern Section playoffs after the playoff pairings were announced on Saturday.
Eight SCV High School Soccer Teams Head into Post-Season Play
Feb. 12: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6:00 p.m. in the Summit Circle Training Room, located at 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, 91350.
Feb. 12: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
Audit Finds College District in Full Compliance with Bond Measures
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee has accepted the results of an independent audit confirming that, for the twelfth year in a row, the district has properly accounted for all bond expenditures and issued the District an unmodified opinion—the best rating possible—noting no adjustments, audit findings, questioned costs or instances of bond noncompliance.
Audit Finds College District in Full Compliance with Bond Measures
Valencia Grassfire Held to 1/4 Acre
Firefighters responded to a grassfire that broke out in the wash near Valencia Blvd. and Railroad Ave. in Valencia at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department representative Austin Bennett.
Valencia Grassfire Held to 1/4 Acre
Santa Clarita Artists Association Announces Deadlines for Student Scholarships
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) provides scholarships to student artists in our community, available to all high school senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Artists Association Announces Deadlines for Student Scholarships
Feb. 21: CSUN, COC Co-Host Congressional District 25 Candidate Forum
The public is invited to learn more about the candidates vying to represent Congressional District 25 at a special forum co-hosted by California State University, Northridge and the College of the Canyons on Friday, Feb. 21.
Feb. 21: CSUN, COC Co-Host Congressional District 25 Candidate Forum
Today in SCV History (Feb. 11)
1970 - Groundbreaking of County Civic Center in Valencia [story]
Civic Center
SUSD May Relocate Some Students During Helmers Construction
The Saugus Union School District will hold a community meeting to discuss the options of student relocation during construction at Charles Helmers Elementary School at the campus’ multipurpose room Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
SUSD May Relocate Some Students During Helmers Construction
February 12 Agenda: Community College Board Business Meeting
The February 12 agenda for the Santa Clarita Community College District's Board of Trustees business meeting has been posted.
February 12 Agenda: Community College Board Business Meeting
February 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Meeting
The next Santa Clarita Arts Commission regular meeting is set for City Hall on Thursday, February 13, at 6:30 p.m.
February 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Meeting
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to Open December 14
In Sunday's 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks announced to the Dolby Theater and worldwide television audiences that the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will open to the public on Monday, December 14, 2020.
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to Open December 14
Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Names New Officers
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative elected two new board members and appointed new officers at its January 17 meeting, the nonprofit organization announced Monday.
Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Names New Officers
March 15: Charity Hike for Sister Cities Program
The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to register for the inaugural Santa Clarita Sister Cities Charity Hike at Rivendale Park and Open Space and Ed Davis Park at Towsley Canyon on Sunday, March 15.
March 15: Charity Hike for Sister Cities Program
Feb. 11: Santa Clarita City Council Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting at City Hall regarding "anticipated litigation" on Tuesday, February 11, starting at 5 p.m., city officials announced Monday.
Feb. 11: Santa Clarita City Council Special Meeting
Features, TV Series, Spot Shooting Now in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions shooting now in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of February 10-16, 2020.
Features, TV Series, Spot Shooting Now in SCV
Public Housing: LA County Opens Waiting Lists for Elderly Families
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is now accepting registrants for its public housing sites dedicated to elderly families.
Public Housing: LA County Opens Waiting Lists for Elderly Families
CalArtians Win 92nd Oscars for ‘Hair Love,’ ‘Ford vs. Ferrari’
Representation matters: That seemed to be the underlying theme of Sunday night’s 92nd Oscars ceremony, telecast worldwide by ABC.
CalArtians Win 92nd Oscars for ‘Hair Love,’ ‘Ford vs. Ferrari’
Career Technical Education a Top Hart District Priority
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board recently resolved to make February Career Technical Education Month.
Career Technical Education a Top Hart District Priority
Feb. 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Fundraiser
The Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will present a royals-themed "Celebrity Waiter" fundraiser at the Canyon Country center on Saturday, February 29, starting at 5 p.m.
Feb. 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Fundraiser
Diamond Princess Coronavirus Cases Hit 136; KHTS Owners Still OK
An additional 66 cases of coronavirus were confirmed by the Japanese Ministry of Health on people aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess, now docked in an isolated area of Yokohama Harbor in Japan, Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises reported late Sunday night.
Diamond Princess Coronavirus Cases Hit 136; KHTS Owners Still OK
SCV Water to Close Wells That Exceed New Chemical Limits
SCV Water will voluntarily remove a number of its groundwater wells from service in the coming months, following the State Water Resources Control Board – Division of Drinking Water's decision to lower its response level guidelines for two chemicals found in low concentrations in drinking water across the state.
SCV Water to Close Wells That Exceed New Chemical Limits
