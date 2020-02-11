Feb. 21: CSUN, COC Co-Host Congressional District 25 Candidate Forum

The public is invited to learn more about the candidates vying to represent Congressional District 25 at a special forum co-hosted by California State University, Northridge and the College of the Canyons on Friday, Feb. 21.

Ten of the candidates who have thrown their hats into the race have agreed to take part in the forum scheduled to take place from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the Northridge Center of CSUN’s University Student Union, located on the east side of the campus at 18111 Nordhoff St. in Northridge.

The forum is expected to feature a robust discussion on the communities that make up the 25th Congressional District — Santa Clarita Valley, Simi Valley, Palmdale, Lancaster and the northern part of the San Fernando Valley.

“CSUN is dedicated to serving this region and facilitating discourse about important issues affecting Southern California,” CSUN President Dianne F. Harrison said. “We are pleased to the host this forum, in partnership with College of the Canyons, to offer a unique opportunity for members of the community to learn more about the candidates and their legislative priorities.”

An invitation to take part in the forum was extended to all those candidates who qualified to appear on the ballot.

Those taking part in the forum include Democrat Robert Cooper III, a university professor; Democrat Getro F. Elize, a patient resource worker; Republican Mike Garcia, a small businessman and father; Republican Courtney Lackey, a mother and businesswoman; Republican David Lozano, an attorney and business owner; Republican Daniel Mercuri, a business owner and father; Democrat F. David Rudnick, a business owner; Democrat Christy Smith, a California Assemblywoman and mother; Democrat Cenk Uygur, a progressive journalist; and Democrat Aníbal Valdéz-Ortega, an attorney and community organizer

For more information, contact the Office of Government and Community Relations at governmentrelations@csun.edu.