Feb 21: Entry Deadline for Art Hop Youth Art Contest Submissions

All public, private and homeschooled students in grades TK–12 within the city of Santa Clarita are invited to submit original visual artwork for the Art Hop Youth Art Contest by Saturday, Feb. 21.

The Art Hop Youth Art Contest is an annual visual arts exhibition celebrating the creativity and imagination of young artists in the community.

This year’s theme, “The World Needs Art,” encourages students to express how art inspires, connects and shapes the world around us. Submitted works must be suitable for wall or pedestal display. Literary, video, or digital-only projects will not be accepted.

Selected artworks will be exhibited in Hart Hall Gallery at William S. Hart Park as part of the Art Hop Youth Art Contest event on Saturday, March 28. Following the event, all exhibited artworks will be transported and featured in an extended exhibition at the Newhall Library Community Room, on view from March 30 through May 27. You may pick-up artwork on May 27 at the Newhall Library or later by appointment at the Arts and Events office. Artwork must be collected by July 1.

All accepted art must be dropped off to the Arts and Events Office, 22704 Ninth Street, Newhall, CA 91321 by March 20.

A First Place Winner will be selected in each of the following grade-level categories:

TK–K

Grades 1–2

Grades 3–5

Grades 6–8

Grades 9–12

First Place Winners will be notified in advance and honored during an award ceremony on Saturday, March 28, where they will receive a First Place ribbon and an Art Basket filled with art supplies.

Event Information:

Date: March 28

Location: William S. Hart Park, 24151 N. Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For any questions regarding drop-off please reach out to our Art Exhibits Assistant Garrett Fagan at gfagan@santa-clarita.com

The submission form is located at https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/028d09a8972944959c30ddf6b9e23d05.

