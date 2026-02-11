Feb. 21: Final Call For Students to Submit Art For Art Hip Youth Contest

The city of Santa Clarita is issuing a final call to local students to submit artwork for the Art Hop Youth Art Contest.

This event is held in conjunction with Art Hop, a free, family-friendly spring festival taking place on Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at William S. Hart Park (24151 Newhall Avenue).

Students from TK through Grade 12 who live or attend school in the city of Santa Clarita are encouraged to submit original artwork for consideration. The submission deadline is quickly approaching and will close on Saturday, Feb. 21, leaving just over one week remaining for students to participate.

The Art Hop Youth Art Contest is an annual visual arts exhibition open to public, private and homeschooled students. This year’s theme, “The World Needs Art,” challenges young artists to share how art inspires, connects and shapes the world around them. Submitted pieces must be original and suitable for wall or pedestal display. Literary, video or digital-only submissions will not be accepted.

Selected artwork will be showcased in the Hart Hall Gallery at William S. Hart Park during the Art Hop celebration, offering students the opportunity to have their work publicly displayed in a professional gallery setting. Following the event, exhibited pieces will continue to be featured in an extended community exhibition at the Newhall Library Community Room from Monday, March 30, through Wednesday, May 27, allowing the community to enjoy the artwork beyond the festival day.

A First Place Winner will be selected from each grade level (TK-12) and will receive a First Place ribbon along with an art basket filled with supplies. Winners will be notified in advance and recognized during an on-site awards ceremony at Art Hop.

Full contest details, eligibility requirements and the submission link are available on the website. Questions regarding the Youth Art Contest may be directed to Art Exhibits Assistant, Garrett Fagan, at ArtistCall@SantaClarita.gov.

Volunteer registration for Art Hop and the Youth Art Contest opens on Feb. 13 and is available to individuals ages 15 and older. Interested volunteers can sign up on the volunteer website or contact Arts and Events Coordinator, Gabby Vera, at gvera@santaclarita.gov for more information.

