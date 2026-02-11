header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 11
1970 - Groundbreaking of County Civic Center in Valencia [story]
Civic Center
Feb. 21: Final Call For Students to Submit Art For Art Hip Youth Contest
| Wednesday, Feb 11, 2026
Water drop


The city of Santa Clarita is issuing a final call to local students to submit artwork for the Art Hop Youth Art Contest.

This event is held in conjunction with Art Hop, a free, family-friendly spring festival taking place on Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at William S. Hart Park (24151 Newhall Avenue).

Students from TK through Grade 12 who live or attend school in the city of Santa Clarita are encouraged to submit original artwork for consideration. The submission deadline is quickly approaching and will close on Saturday, Feb. 21, leaving just over one week remaining for students to participate.

The Art Hop Youth Art Contest is an annual visual arts exhibition open to public, private and homeschooled students. This year’s theme, “The World Needs Art,” challenges young artists to share how art inspires, connects and shapes the world around them. Submitted pieces must be original and suitable for wall or pedestal display. Literary, video or digital-only submissions will not be accepted.

Selected artwork will be showcased in the Hart Hall Gallery at William S. Hart Park during the Art Hop celebration, offering students the opportunity to have their work publicly displayed in a professional gallery setting. Following the event, exhibited pieces will continue to be featured in an extended community exhibition at the Newhall Library Community Room from Monday, March 30, through Wednesday, May 27, allowing the community to enjoy the artwork beyond the festival day.

A First Place Winner will be selected from each grade level (TK-12) and will receive a First Place ribbon along with an art basket filled with supplies. Winners will be notified in advance and recognized during an on-site awards ceremony at Art Hop.

Full contest details, eligibility requirements and the submission link are available on the website. Questions regarding the Youth Art Contest may be directed to Art Exhibits Assistant, Garrett Fagan, at ArtistCall@SantaClarita.gov.

Volunteer registration for Art Hop and the Youth Art Contest opens on Feb. 13 and is available to individuals ages 15 and older. Interested volunteers can sign up on the volunteer website or contact Arts and Events Coordinator, Gabby Vera, at gvera@santaclarita.gov for more information.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Feb. 21: Final Call For Students to Submit Art For Art Hip Youth Contest

Feb. 21: Final Call For Students to Submit Art For Art Hip Youth Contest
Wednesday, Feb 11, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita is issuing a final call to local students to submit artwork for the Art Hop Youth Art Contest.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Voices Takes Viewers Inside the Hart Park Barnyard in New Episode

Santa Clarita Voices Takes Viewers Inside the Hart Park Barnyard in New Episode
Tuesday, Feb 10, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of a new episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast, featuring a video-focused, behind-the-scenes tour of the Barnyard at William S. Hart Park.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 21: SCV Sheriff’s Station Hosts ‘Etch & Catch’ at Santa Clarita City Hall

Feb. 21: SCV Sheriff’s Station Hosts ‘Etch & Catch’ at Santa Clarita City Hall
Tuesday, Feb 10, 2026
Back by popular demand, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Theft Task Force, is hosting another “Etch & Catch” event, a free catalytic converter etching service designed to help prevent vehicle theft and enhance community safety.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 17-18: American Red Cross Blood Drive at COC

Feb. 17-18: American Red Cross Blood Drive at COC
Monday, Feb 9, 2026
The College of the Canyons Valencia Campus will hold an American Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Feb. 17-18. at the campus cafeteria.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 9-15: Three Productions Filming in SCV

Feb. 9-15: Three Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Feb 9, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 9 to Sunday, Feb. 15.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Children and Parents From Palmdale
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station are asking for the public’s help locating Missing Children, Joseph Franz (10-years-old male White) and Jaxxon Franz (7-years-old male White) and Missing Parents, Audrey Nicole Burak (31-years-old female White) and Marcus Ryananthonie McArthur, (35-years-old male White).
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Children and Parents From Palmdale
Feb. 18: Public Invited to Participate in Third Urban Water Management Plan Community Workshop
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency invites community members to participate in a community workshop looking at the Agency's portfolio and Water Shortage Contingency Plan  as part of the Urban Water Management Plan development process.
Feb. 18: Public Invited to Participate in Third Urban Water Management Plan Community Workshop
Feb. 21: Final Call For Students to Submit Art For Art Hip Youth Contest
The city of Santa Clarita is issuing a final call to local students to submit artwork for the Art Hop Youth Art Contest.
Feb. 21: Final Call For Students to Submit Art For Art Hip Youth Contest
New Bill Would Help Ensure the Future of Popular California State Parks Pass Program
California State Parks Foundation applauded the introduction of new legislation that would help ensure the future of the incredibly popular California State Library Parks Pass.
New Bill Would Help Ensure the Future of Popular California State Parks Pass Program
California Lawmakers Strike Back at Deadly DUI Repeat Offenders with Three Bills
After witnessing the devastation caused by drunk drivers firsthand, former CHP Sergeant Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) is partnering with Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) and Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) to protect victims, and hold repeat DUI offenders accountable.
California Lawmakers Strike Back at Deadly DUI Repeat Offenders with Three Bills
Feb. 12: Jersey Mike’s Hosts Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at All SCV Locations
Jersey Mike’s is hosting an all-day fundraiser for Carousel Ranch’s 12th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign on Thursday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Feb. 12: Jersey Mike’s Hosts Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at All SCV Locations
Feb. 17: SCV Water Customers Asked to Temporarily Pause All Outdoor Water Use During Castaic Lake Maintenance
SCV Water is asking customers to pause all outdoor water use from Feb. 17-24, 2026,  while scheduled maintenance at Castaic Lake temporarily limits the Agency’s imported water  supply.
Feb. 17: SCV Water Customers Asked to Temporarily Pause All Outdoor Water Use During Castaic Lake Maintenance
Today in SCV History (Feb. 11)
<strong>1970</strong> - Groundbreaking of County Civic Center in Valencia [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw7001.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw7001.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw7001.jpg" alt="Civic Center" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Legislation to Protect Veterans From ‘Claim Sharks’ Signed Into Law
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth), Chair of the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, has announced that the Protecting Veterans from Predatory Practices Act (SB 694) was signed into law, strengthening California’s protections for veterans and service members seeking the benefits they have earned.
Legislation to Protect Veterans From ‘Claim Sharks’ Signed Into Law
Santa Clarita Voices Takes Viewers Inside the Hart Park Barnyard in New Episode
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of a new episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast, featuring a video-focused, behind-the-scenes tour of the Barnyard at William S. Hart Park.
Santa Clarita Voices Takes Viewers Inside the Hart Park Barnyard in New Episode
SCV Food Pantry Resumes Full Operations, Names Interim Executive Director
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry has announced that it has resumed full operations and has returned to regular serving hours.
SCV Food Pantry Resumes Full Operations, Names Interim Executive Director
Feb. 21: SCV Sheriff’s Station Hosts ‘Etch & Catch’ at Santa Clarita City Hall
Back by popular demand, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Theft Task Force, is hosting another “Etch & Catch” event, a free catalytic converter etching service designed to help prevent vehicle theft and enhance community safety.
Feb. 21: SCV Sheriff’s Station Hosts ‘Etch & Catch’ at Santa Clarita City Hall
March 7: Third Annual Free SCV Eco-Alliance Film Fest at College of the Canyons
The Third Annual SCV Eco-Alliance Film Festival will be held Saturday, March 7 at Aliso Hall at College of the Canyons. This event is free of charge and complimentary parking is also available.
March 7: Third Annual Free SCV Eco-Alliance Film Fest at College of the Canyons
CDPH Urges Vaccination as Measles Cases Rise Across Multiple Counties
The California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to check their immunization status and get vaccinated against measles after local health departments have notified the state of multiple recent cases of measles.
CDPH Urges Vaccination as Measles Cases Rise Across Multiple Counties
Another Doubleheader Split for TMU Baseball
It was a different day on Saturday, Feb. 7, but had virtually the same result as that of Friday, Feb. 6, as The Master's University baseball team again dropped game one but came back to win game two to salvage an overall split (2-2) in the double doubleheader series against Bushnell University (OR).
Another Doubleheader Split for TMU Baseball
Mustangs Get Thrilling Overtime Road Win
Jazen Guillory's jumper as time expired in overtime was the game-winner as The Master's University men's basketball team defeated Embry-Riddle 87-85 Thursday, Feb. 5 in Prescott, Ariz.
Mustangs Get Thrilling Overtime Road Win
Lady Mustangs Fly Over Eagles in Road Win
Allie Miller poured in 25 points to lead The Master's University women's basketball team to a 71-64 win over the Embry-Riddle Eagles Thursday, Feb. 5 in Prescott, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Fly Over Eagles in Road Win
Canyons Divers Provide Points at Season-Opening Larry Baratte Invite
College of the Canyons swimming competed at the annual Larry Baratte Invitational hosted by Ventura College on Saturday, Feb. 7 with the season-opening meet also serving as the Western State Conference preview event.
Canyons Divers Provide Points at Season-Opening Larry Baratte Invite
Cougars Track Teams Compete at Moorpark College Season Opener
College of the Canyons started the 2026 track & field season with a limited run at the annual Moorpark College Multis and Season Opener meet held Feb. 6-7.
Cougars Track Teams Compete at Moorpark College Season Opener
Cougars Shut Down Santiago Canyon to Sweep Doubleheader
College of the Canyons softball recorded a pair of lopsided victories over Santiago Canyon College on Friday, Feb. 6 at Whitten Field, as sophomore Akane Gonzalez led the way from the circle.
Cougars Shut Down Santiago Canyon to Sweep Doubleheader
Today in SCV History (Feb. 10)
<strong>2013</strong> - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ntsb061815.htm" target="_blank">report</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ntsb061815.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/ntsb.jpg" alt="NTSB report on helicopter crash" style="width:110px;border:0;margin-top:6px;"> </a>
Feb. 12 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
Feb. 12 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
Feb. 17-18: American Red Cross Blood Drive at COC
The College of the Canyons Valencia Campus will hold an American Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Feb. 17-18. at the campus cafeteria.
Feb. 17-18: American Red Cross Blood Drive at COC
John Lite Named SCV Boys & Girls Club Board President
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced that John Lite is now serving as the organization’s Board President for the 2026–2027 term.
John Lite Named SCV Boys & Girls Club Board President
SCVNews.com