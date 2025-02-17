Feb. 21: Guitars For Vets Celebration Day

Guitars for Vets Newhall Chapter has announced a Celebration Day, 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 to recognize three of its veterans who have successfully completed an 11-week guitar instruction program.

There will also be a special presentation with the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379, 17766 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, who has donated to the Guitars for Vets program and mission.

The evening will include an instructor-led song circle for acoustic instruments for all skill levels and is open to its students, graduates, veterans and those musicians who support the veteran community. Refreshments will be served.

Guitars for Vets is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to providing relief to struggling veterans through the healing power of music and community. The G4V-Newhall CA Chapter operates at American Legion Post 507 Newhall located next to the Santa Clarita Public Library in Old Town Newhall. The Chapter’s administrative team includes G4V Coordinator and American Legion Post 507’s Second Vice Commander, Bruce Geiger, a US Navy Veteran and Tom Lamog, the son of a US Marine Corps combat veteran, a local songwriter and guitarist and music educator. Applications are now being accessed for enrollment into G4V learning programs and for becoming a volunteer guitar instructor.

For more information about Guitars for Vets, enrolling in lessons or becoming a volunteer instructor with the program, ca.newhall@guitarsforvets.org, www.guitarsforvets.org or call 1(855)-488-4376.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...