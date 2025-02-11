header image

February 10
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
NTSB report on helicopter crash
Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA to Showcase Pet Palooza Art Show
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
SCAA Press Photos 2025 - PetPalooza_JaneMick_CoffeeBreak
Jane Mick "Coffee Break"
 

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase the group art show, Pet Palooza, Friday, Feb. 21-Sunday, March 23 with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 22, 5-8 p.m.

SCAA Press Photos 2025 - PetPalooza_NancySchier_MasterOfDisguise

Nancy Schier “Master Of Disguise.”

“Pet Palooza” is an art exhibit that’s all about the fascination and love for house pets.

The show will display artists’ favorite furry, scaly and feathery friends or a critter created just for fun.

“Come see if your favorite pet has been turned into a work of art,” said Tobi Beck, 2025 SCAA Gallery Chair and Artist.

“Our Reception Coordinator arranged a very special treat. Pet therapy animals will be on-site at the reception for guests to interact with. We wanted to tie together the emotional support we receive from our pets with the therapy that creating art provides. It’s the perfect combo to create a soothing, stress-free moment for our guests,” said Qiana Tarlow, 2025 SCAA Gallery Co-Chair and Artist.

SCAA Press Photos 2025 - PetPalooza_NancySchier_PepperGreeting

Nancy Schier “Pepper Greeting.”

In addition, two SCAA artists, Meryl Goudey and Karina Medina, will paint/draw live at the Opening Reception on Saturday, Feb. 22. Live acoustic entertainment by Isabella Bazler. The event is free, and open to the public.

The SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

SCAA Press Photos 2025 - PetPalooza_MerylGoudey_FieryFeathers

Meryl Goudey “Fiery Feathers.”

SCAA Press Photos 2025 - PetPalooza_LorrieBubb_PeteTheCat

Lorrie Bubb “Pete The Cat.”
