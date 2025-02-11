Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA to Showcase Pet Palooza Art Show

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase the group art show, Pet Palooza, Friday, Feb. 21-Sunday, March 23 with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 22, 5-8 p.m.

“Pet Palooza” is an art exhibit that’s all about the fascination and love for house pets.

The show will display artists’ favorite furry, scaly and feathery friends or a critter created just for fun.

“Come see if your favorite pet has been turned into a work of art,” said Tobi Beck, 2025 SCAA Gallery Chair and Artist.

“Our Reception Coordinator arranged a very special treat. Pet therapy animals will be on-site at the reception for guests to interact with. We wanted to tie together the emotional support we receive from our pets with the therapy that creating art provides. It’s the perfect combo to create a soothing, stress-free moment for our guests,” said Qiana Tarlow, 2025 SCAA Gallery Co-Chair and Artist.

In addition, two SCAA artists, Meryl Goudey and Karina Medina, will paint/draw live at the Opening Reception on Saturday, Feb. 22. Live acoustic entertainment by Isabella Bazler. The event is free, and open to the public.

The SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

