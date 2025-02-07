header image

February 6
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
Feb. 21: PAC Presents Singer John Waite
| Thursday, Feb 6, 2025
John Waite

The Santa Clarita College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center will host John Waite, a singer and musician, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

John Waite will perform a catalog of hits from a 40-year career as a solo artist and with The Babys and Bad English.

His hits feature songs of the ’80s and ’90s.

The number one worldwide hit “Missing You”, The Babys’ “Isn’t It Time” and Bad English’s “When I See You Smile” rank among some of his biggest international hits and are still heard on radio today.

As a solo artist and as the lead singer of The Babys and Bad English, Waite was a fixture of album-oriented rock radio stations during the ’70s and ’80s.

To purchase tickets visit https://santaclaritapac.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1444.
March 6: The MAIN Presents Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show

March 6: The MAIN Presents Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show
Monday, Feb 3, 2025
Presented by the MAIN and Produced by Vanguard Theatre Collective, the Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show will be on stage 8-10 p.m. Thursday, March 6 at the MAIN 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 2: Old Town Newhall Library Presents Acoustic Jam Event

Feb. 2: Old Town Newhall Library Presents Acoustic Jam Event
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
Join a group of local Santa Clarita acoustic musicians who’ve been playing together since the 1970s, Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321 for an acoustic jam event.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 28: Magician Chris Canfield to Perform at The MAIN

Feb. 28: Magician Chris Canfield to Perform at The MAIN
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
Award-winning magician Chris Caneld is premiering his immersive, magical theatrical show "The Games We Play" at The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall on Feb. 28.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 21-23: The MAIN, Front Row Center Presents ‘Disconnect’

Feb. 21-23: The MAIN, Front Row Center Presents ‘Disconnect’
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
The MAIN and Front Row Center presents the original play by Lee Clarke, "Disconnect", Friday Feb. 21 thru Sunday, Feb. 23 at 24266 Main St, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 14: Maginns Pub Valentine’s Day Farm to Table Dinner
Maginns Pub is hosting a Valentine's Day five-course farm-to-table Irish Pub style dinner Friday, Feb. 14, at 24480 Main St., #140, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Feb. 14: Maginns Pub Valentine’s Day Farm to Table Dinner
March 1: ACS Relay For Life Survivor Celebration Dinner
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites cancer survivors and caregivers to the 2025 Survivor and Caregiver Celebration Dinner, 5 p.m, Saturday, March 1 at at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.
March 1: ACS Relay For Life Survivor Celebration Dinner
Feb. 16: Libraries Looking for Volunteers for Tween Spring Clean-Up
Santa Clarita Public Libraries are looking for volunteers for its Tween Spring Clean-Up beginning 8:45 a.m.- 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at Valencia Library, with other volunteer opportunities Sundays, March 2 and 9.
Feb. 16: Libraries Looking for Volunteers for Tween Spring Clean-Up
Feb. 13: CalArts Valentines Artisan Market
The CalArts Patty Disney Center for Life and Work will be hosting a Valentines pop-up market noon-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Feb. 13: CalArts Valentines Artisan Market
Feb. 13-28: Celebrate Black History Month at LA County Parks
Join Los Angeles County parks as they celebrates Black History Month. From Feb. 13–28, the parks invite you to honor the achievements, contributions and resilience of black Americans through an exciting lineup of workshops, art exhibits, music, storytelling and community events.
Feb. 13-28: Celebrate Black History Month at LA County Parks
Laurene Weste | Stepping Back into History at William S. Hart Park
As a longtime Santa Clarita resident, I believe one of our community’s most important responsibilities is the preservation of our rich history and beautiful open spaces.
Laurene Weste | Stepping Back into History at William S. Hart Park
Phillips Leads TMU over Buccaneers
Quincy Phillips had a career-high 37 points to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to a 95-69 win over the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers Wednesday night, Feb. 5 in The MacArthur Center.
Phillips Leads TMU over Buccaneers
Mustangs Keep Yellow Jackets at Bay
The Master's University baseball team continued its impressive start to the season with a 9-5 win over Cedarville University at Lou Herwaldt Stadium in Santa Clarita Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 5.
Mustangs Keep Yellow Jackets at Bay
TMU Comes from Behind for Conference Win
Four players scored in double figures as The Master's University women's basketball team avenged an earlier conference loss to the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers with a 99-89 win Wednesday night, Feb. 5 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Comes from Behind for Conference Win
CalArtians in ‘Stage Raw’s’ Top 10 L.A. Theater Productions of 2024
Steven Leigh Morris, founding editor of "Stage Raw," curated his list of the 10 best Los Angeles theater productions of 2024. Among them were three shows that featured the creative talents of California Institue of the Arts alumni and faculty.
CalArtians in ‘Stage Raw’s’ Top 10 L.A. Theater Productions of 2024
Zonta of SCV Wrage Scholarship Applications Available
Applications for the 2025 Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarship are now available from the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Zonta of SCV Wrage Scholarship Applications Available
Feb. 9: The Cube Hosts 2025 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs
Hockey fans, get ready! The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to welcome back the 2025 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs.
Feb. 9: The Cube Hosts 2025 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs
Feb. 12: SCV Water Agency Water Resources,Watershed Meeting
Interested members of the public are invited to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee meeting on Feb. 12, 2025.
Feb. 12: SCV Water Agency Water Resources,Watershed Meeting
CSUN’s Nazarian College Receives Dual Accreditation
The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business has granted California State University Northridge’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics supplementary accreditation for its accounting program.
CSUN’s Nazarian College Receives Dual Accreditation
Castaic Animal Care Center Reopens Following Temporary Closure Due to the Hughes Fire
The Department of Animal Care and Control has announced that the Castaic Animal Care Center has reopened its doors to the community after a temporary closure due to the recent Hughes Fire on Jan. 22.
Castaic Animal Care Center Reopens Following Temporary Closure Due to the Hughes Fire
CSUN Celebrates Black Success During Black History Month
California State University, Northridge is celebrating Black History Month with a variety of events that highlight Black achievements and provide advice on how to navigate the workforce. 
CSUN Celebrates Black Success During Black History Month
LASD Homicide Bureau Responding to a Death Investigation, 21000 Nandina Lane, Newhall
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a death investigation.
LASD Homicide Bureau Responding to a Death Investigation, 21000 Nandina Lane, Newhall
Feb. 13: CSUN Jazz “A” Band to Perform with Jason Moran
Members of California State University Northridge’s Jazz “A” Band are getting a rare opportunity next month to perform alongside acclaimed artist and jazz pianist Jason Moran as they explore the music of jazz great Duke Ellington.
Feb. 13: CSUN Jazz “A” Band to Perform with Jason Moran
Today in SCV History (Feb. 5)
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
Valencia Pet Food Company Donates to Fire Impacted Communities
Valencia-based Pets Global Inc., a pet food manufacturer, is coordinating with animal welfare organizations to distribute over 35 tons of its pet food to the Southern California communities affected by January’s wildfires.
Valencia Pet Food Company Donates to Fire Impacted Communities
LASD Reports Witnesses Detain Arson Suspect
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the 24000 block of Woolsey Canyon Road in Chatsworth on Monday, at around 4:30 p.m. regarding a brush fire. Upon arrival, deputies saw a group of witnesses detaining a suspect. The suspect was in a prone position on the ground.
LASD Reports Witnesses Detain Arson Suspect
