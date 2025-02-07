Feb. 21: PAC Presents Singer John Waite

The Santa Clarita College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center will host John Waite, a singer and musician, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

John Waite will perform a catalog of hits from a 40-year career as a solo artist and with The Babys and Bad English.

His hits feature songs of the ’80s and ’90s.

The number one worldwide hit “Missing You”, The Babys’ “Isn’t It Time” and Bad English’s “When I See You Smile” rank among some of his biggest international hits and are still heard on radio today.

As a solo artist and as the lead singer of The Babys and Bad English, Waite was a fixture of album-oriented rock radio stations during the ’70s and ’80s.

To purchase tickets visit https://santaclaritapac.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1444.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...