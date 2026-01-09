header image

January 9
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
Feb. 21: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program Available
| Friday, Jan 9, 2026
Rain barrel

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting its next Rain Barrel Purchase Program and class beginning Saturday, Feb. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Newhall Community Center located at 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA.

Pre-order a rain barrel for $45 plus tax each at city.sc/rainbarrel and follow the instructions from there. Limit of two per household, at a subsidized price, for the lifetime of the program. The city of Santa Clarita will be paying an additional $40 plus tax per barrel to Rain Barrels Intl. for this sponsored event. Order a rain barrel today.

While the free rain barrel class is open to everyone, subsidized rain barrel purchases are limited to city residents only. Topics of discussion at the rain barrel class include the importance of rainwater harvesting, installation and benefits of a rain barrel, cultivating native plants and helpful water conservation tips.

The class is scheduled the same day from 9-10 a.m.
COC Board of Trustees Names Officers for 2026
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2026 meeting schedule at the board's organizational meeting held on Friday, Jan. 9.
Strong First Quarter Lifts Lady Mustangs Over Eagles
A 24-point first quarter propelled The Master's University Women's Basketball to a 66-49 win over the visiting Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Eagles in The MacArthur Center.
Feb. 7: Canyons Football Hosting Fourth Annual ‘Super Saturday’ Skills, Drills Clinic
The College of the Canyons football program is hosting its fourth annual Super Saturday Skills & Drills Clinic on Saturday, Feb. 7, as part of the annual 'Big Game' weekend.
Feb. 21: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program Available
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting its next Rain Barrel Purchase Program and class beginning Saturday, Feb. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Newhall Community Center located at 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA.
Jan. 11: Cub Scouts Pack to Host Super Mario Bros. Community Movie Night
Cub Scouts Pack 48 is hosting a free Super Mario Bros. Community Movie Night for all community youth and families, 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 11.
Jan. 27: Finally Family Homes Oasis Resource Center Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Finally Family Homes will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its Oasis Resource Center 4:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 23120 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
Jan. 19: Building Community at Fifth Annual MLK, Jr. Day Unity Walk
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together in reflection, service and unity at the fifth annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk on Monday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Jan. 13: City Council to Consider Speed Limits for 208 Road Segments
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will consider establishing prima facie speed limits for 208 roadway segments included in the Traffic and Engineering Survey Study.
Child & Family Adopt-a-Family Program Served 160 Families During Holidays
The Child & Family Center Adopt-a-Family program brought the warmth and joy of the recent holiday season to 160 families and 185 teens.
CSUN Students’ Groundwork for National Database on Water Quality
Armed with beakers, test tubes and multi-parameter water quality meters and velocimeters, a team of California State University, Northridge geography and environmental studies students, working alongside students from Cal State Long Beach, have spent the past few weeks scouring the burn areas of the Palisades, Eaton and Lake Hughes fires looking for natural rivers, streams, creeks and watersheds.
California Dept. of Education Announces Literacy Moonshot
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has announced the California State Department of Education's literacy moonshot, a five-year plan to close the third-grade literacy gap.
CDPH, DHCS. DMHC Issue Statement on Vaccine Access, Availability
California Health and Human Services leaders champion vaccination as a cornerstone of public health.
Foothill League Soccer: Picking Up Speed
Boys and girls Foothill League soccer is mostly-back from holiday schedule, and some league matches have occurred. But these have resulted in only minor changes in the standings. Top teams won’t be clashing anytime soon, but some of the lower-downs will be slugging it out this week.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 9)
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Feb. 21: Bridge to Home Soup for the Soul is ‘Off to the Races’
The annual Bridge to Home Soup for the Soul Gala fundraiser is "Off to the Races" on Saturday, Feb. 21.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Crime Impact Team Recognized
The five deputies assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Crime Impact Team (CIT) were recently recognized within the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for exceptional work throughout 2025.
Proposed California Legislation Would Add Protections for News Media
A California lawmaker started the new year by introducing three bills intended to provide more protections for journalists and ensure their access to the courtroom.
Jan. 13: New Docent Program Begins at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
The Docent Training Program at Placerita Canyon Nature Center welcomes new docents to attend a 12-week training program beginning Tuesday, Jan. 13.
Jan. 24: Newhall Community Center’s 20th Anniversary Celebration
Join the city of Santa Clarita for the Newhall Community Center's 20th Anniversary Celebration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Jan 24.
Feb 21: Entry Deadline for Art Hop Youth Art Contest Submissions
All public, private and homeschooled students in grades TK–12 within the city of Santa Clarita are invited to submit original visual artwork for the Art Hop Youth Art Contest by Saturday, Feb. 21.
Jan. 9: Deadline for SCV Chamber 2026 Business Choice Awards
The deadline to submit nominations for the 2026 Business Choice Awards to the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is Friday, Jan. 9.
Jan. 18: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Guided Mushroom Tour
Take a guided mushroom walk through the oak woodlands of Placerita Canyon Nature Center with expert forager and mycologist Bat Vardeh 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 18.
Jan. 24- Feb. 22: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘South Pacific’ at Canyon Theatre Guild
The Canyon Theatre Guild, with special arrangement with R & H Theatricals, will host Rodgers & Hammerstein's "South Pacific," weekends beginning Saturday, Jan. 24- Feb. 22.
