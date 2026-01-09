Feb. 21: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program Available

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting its next Rain Barrel Purchase Program and class beginning Saturday, Feb. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Newhall Community Center located at 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA.

Pre-order a rain barrel for $45 plus tax each at city.sc/rainbarrel and follow the instructions from there. Limit of two per household, at a subsidized price, for the lifetime of the program. The city of Santa Clarita will be paying an additional $40 plus tax per barrel to Rain Barrels Intl. for this sponsored event. Order a rain barrel today.

While the free rain barrel class is open to everyone, subsidized rain barrel purchases are limited to city residents only. Topics of discussion at the rain barrel class include the importance of rainwater harvesting, installation and benefits of a rain barrel, cultivating native plants and helpful water conservation tips.

The class is scheduled the same day from 9-10 a.m.

