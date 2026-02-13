Feb. 21: SCAA, Locke Ladies ‘First, Famous Black Trailblazers of Santa Clarita’ Book Release, Art Exhibit Reception

The Locke Ladies Collaborative Members and Santa Clarita Artists Association will present “Celebration of Santa Clarita First & Famous Black Trailblazers,” a Black History Month book release and art exhibit reception, 3:30-5:50 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. at the SCAA Gallery.

SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall, CA, 91321.

Santa Clarita has a rich history of local, national and global achievements by trailblazers and barrier breakers. The exhibition will be on view from Friday, Feb. 20-Sunday, Feb. 22 and will feature accomplishments and includes graphite portraits of the trailblazers. Each of the featured pioneers or family members, are invited to autograph Santa Clarita’s historic publication during the reception. Everyone is welcomed to enjoy light refreshments available during the free event.

“How many residents know that one of Santa Clarita’s founding fathers was black,” said Gloria Locke, curator of the exhibit. “You will be surprised and inspired by all the first and famous trailblazers, past and present.”

The event will also feature works of original art by Stacie Locke, Bobbie Locke and Gloria Locke: the Locke Ladies Collective. Three professional artists with works spanning the spectrum from abstract to hyper-realism in graphite, watercolor, acrylic, oil and more. These works are available for purchase during the event.

If visiting the exhibition, leave a business card to enter a raffle. The winner will receive $50 cash and a complimentary copy of “First & Famous Black Trailblazers of Santa Clarita.”

Gallery Hours are Friday, 5-8 p.m., Saturday, 3-6:30 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

For information about this exhibit, email SCVBlackHistory@gmail.com.

