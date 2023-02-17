Feb. 21: SUSD Special Meeting

A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District has been scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Education Center, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

Items on the agenda include future board meetings and agendas, which include a comprehensive school safety plan and 2021-22 financial audit report.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.

Public Session will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar.

To connect by computer (video or audio): https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/85745410168

Webinar ID: 857 4541 0168

To dial by phone: +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 9128

Click [here] for the full agenda.

