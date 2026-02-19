header image

February 19
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission
Feb. 21: Toastmasters Open House on Zoom
Thursday, Feb 19, 2026
Toastmasters open house

Toastmasters is a worldwide club and has a simple, yet powerful, mission: Empowering individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. The Loquations Toastmasters Club will host an Open House on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m. The club also has the option to join the meeting via Zoom.

The Toastmasters clubs have a program for members to progressively work on their speaking skills.

The Loquations Toastmasters Club pride itself on having a relaxed comfortable atmosphere for people to interact and improve their communication abilities.

Each meeting has planned speeches, “off the cuff” speaking opportunities and valuable feedback.

Guests and members can greatly benefit from the Toastmasters club experience.

To find out more, visit the Loquations Toastmasters Open House on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m., Olive Rec Center, 1111 W. Olive Ave., Burbank, CA 90027 and on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link RSVP by text at (323) 400-5848 or by email at loquationsclub@gmail.com.

For more information visit https://locations toastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org and/or contact loquationsclub@gmail.com or csmphoto1@gmail.com.

