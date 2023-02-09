Feb. 21: VIA Cocktails & Conversation, An Evening with Captain Justin Diez

The Valley Industry Association is returning their Cocktails & Conversations program later this month with Sheriff’s Captain Justin Diez.

The night will kick off at at Margarita’s Mexican Grill with Captain Diez answering your questions about the city’s safety and the work the local Sheriff’s station does.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, with members’ tickets priced at $35 and non-members priced at $45. Appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available.

The event goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Margarita’s located at 23320 Valencia Blvd.

Space is limited so VIA urges those interested to register for the event.

For more information, or to RSVP for the event click on the link.

