Feb. 21: VIA Cocktails & Conversation, An Evening with Captain Justin Diez

The LA County Department of Economic Opportunity was selected to participate in the second phase of Results for America's Good Jobs & Equity Project, backed by the Families and Workers Fund, which will help 12 communities implement innovative job quality strategies that promote economic mobility and strengthen local economies.
Los Angeles County Parks is hiring. This Spring, Parks and Rec is looking to employ local L.A. County Youth with an entry level job that pays more than minimum wage, $16.04, and allows them to work at their local LA County Park.
In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the release of LioLi (LEE-OH-LEE), the new and improved Lock It or Lose It theft prevention system.
Four weeks after declaring a local emergency on homelessness, the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $609.7 million budget for the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative for fiscal year 2023-24, the largest investment in any given year to date to prevent and address homelessness.
Opera legend Shigemi Matsumoto and her husband Marty Stark have donated nearly $1.5 million to the music program at California State University, Northridge. The university is naming a recital hall in her honor.
American Sports Entertainment Company and the Los Angeles Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals for the operation of retail space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Santa Clarita.
Spring is the perfect time to take advantage of document shredding services in Santa Clarita. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 18, for a free drive-thru document shredding event, which will be held at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced their 2022 businesses award recipients who will be honored at the Centennial Celebration Awards + Installation on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
After a three-year hiatus, the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will commemorate the 95th anniversary of the second-worst disaster in California history by bringing back its renowned St. Francis Dam lecture and bus tour/hike at the dam site in San Francisquito Canyon on Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.