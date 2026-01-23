Feb. 22: Call for Entry ‘Spirit of the West’ Juried Exhibition Deadline

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Spirit of the West” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the first floor gallery in City Hall from March 4 through May 20.

Deadline to apply is Sunday, Feb. 22.

This exhibition celebrates the enduring legacy, landscapes and cultural imagery of the American West, inviting artists to reflect on its history, traditions and evolving identity. From sweeping desert vistas and rugged terrain to cowboy culture, horses, western iconography and life on the frontier, “Spirit of the West” encourages artists to explore the stories and symbolism that define the West. All mediums are welcome, including but not limited to photography, painting and mixed media. Artists are invited to submit works inspired by western landscapes, heritage, lifestyle and mythology. The exhibition honors the visual heritage of the West while highlighting its continued influence on contemporary culture and artistic expression.

Artwork Drop-off: March 4, from Noon-12:45 p.m.

Artwork Pick-up: May 20, from 11:30 a.m.-Noon.

Art Reception: Friday, April 10.

If artists are unable to pick up their work on the scheduled pick-up date, remaining pieces will be transported to the Arts & Events office at 22704 9Th St., Newhall, CA 91321, where they can be collected at a later time by appointment.

Artists will be notified of juried results one to two days after the deadline.

The city’s Arts and Events reserves the right to change the project timeline.

To be Eligible artwork must be:

All hanging artwork must be properly wired.

Maximum size 40” x 50” (including frame).

Maximum weight is 20lbs.

Artwork previously exhibited with the city will not be considered.

Mailed artwork will not be accepted.

Artists must physically hand-deliver and pickup their artwork.

Per ADA compliance, artwork cannot protrude more than four inches from the wall.

Acceptable mediums include painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking, photography, textiles and mixed-media.

This call is open to artists regardless of race, color, religion, natural origin, gender, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status, or physical or mental disabilities

Each respective artist will be responsible for handling the sale of own artwork included in this exhibition. The city of Santa Clarita or its employees will not be responsible for the sale of artwork. In the event the city is approached by an interested buyer, the city will provide the interested buyer’s information to the artist who will then execute the sale of their own artwork. There is no commission due to the city.

To apply visit

