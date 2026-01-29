Feb. 22: Circle of Hope’s ‘Bowling for Hope’ at Valencia Lanes

Circle of Hope will host its “Bowling for Hope” event Sunday, Feb.22, from 5-8 p.m. at Valencia Lanes, located at 23700 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

This event is open to all, so bring family, friends, neighbor and co-workers.

The cost is $60 per person or $300 for a lane of up to five people, which includes shoe rental and food.

Interested in taking support a step further? Sponsorship opportunities start at $300.

By attending, you’ll be helping Circle of Hope provide essential financial, emotional and educational support to cancer survivors and those living with cancer in the community. All services are provided free of charge, with financial assistance available for medical treatment for uninsured and underinsured Santa Clarita residents.

To learn more about sponsorships, call (661)254-5218.

Tickets are available now at circleofhopeinc.org/bowling.

