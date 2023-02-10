movies for mental healthcrop

Feb. 22: COC Presents Movies for Mental Health Online

Uploaded: , Friday, Feb 10, 2023

By College of the Canyons

The College of the Canyons Wellness Center and Art With Impact will present “Movies for Mental Health” online on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon to 2 p.m.

Movies for Mental Health is an arts-based mental health workshop that focuses on empowering young adults, educators, health professionals and community members to gain a better understanding of mental health within their environment.

Knowing that art speaks the language of our interior worlds, we harness film to engage with young people on the vital topic of mental health and mental illness, inspiring them to tell their own stories and explore those of others.

The event also connects students with mental health resources available to them, empowering them to seek support and heal as individuals and communities.

Free to attend. Register here.

For more information on programs offered at the COC Wellness center visit the center’s website.

