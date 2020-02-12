Feb. 22: Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High

The Sulphur Springs Union and William S. Hart Union High school districts will host the fourth annual “Many Families, One Community” Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High School on Saturday, February 22, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Family Resource Fair provides students at the junior high and high school grade levels, along with their parents or guardians, the opportunity to hear speakers, learn about college prep and visit resource booths.

A child program will be offered to the first 250 elementary students, which includes age-appropriate activities, such as face painting and a beginning lesson in computer coding.

Attendees will be able to view a fine-arts display put together by students in both school districts and watch a performance by the SSUSD Choir.

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department will be showing demonstrations for those who are interested in the law enforcement career fields.

Workshops on internet safety, program training, student success and college requirements will be offered for students and parents.

Food trucks will be available for purchasing lunch during the event.

Reservations are required. To RSVP, click here.