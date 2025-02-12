Feb. 22: Helen Hunt Jackson Returns to Rancho Camulos Reenactment

Experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to Rancho Camulos which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel Ramona.

Reenactors will engage and delight you as they portray this event which forever changed the peaceful life at Rancho Camulos. Docent led tours will follow the reenactment until 4:00PM.

The suggested donation for the re-enactment is $10 and reservations can be made (suggested but not required) at 805-521-1501.

Rancho Camulos is the only National Historic Landmark in Ventura County. It is on Highway 126, 10 miles West of the I-5.

More information about the museum can be found on the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...