Feb. 22: Historic Rancho Camulos Museum Hosts Entertaining Fundraiser

The Rancho Camulos Museum in Piru will present John Boston, a columnist for The Signal newspaper in Santa Clarita, as he shares humorous and secret tales of Santa Clarita Valley newspaper legends Ruth and Scott Newhall on Sunday, Feb. 22 at noon.

The Newhalls purchased The Signal newspaper in Santa Clarita on Oct. 31, 1963. Under their ownership, the paper grew from a weekly into a daily publication. They sold the paper to Charles Morris in 1978, but continued to serve as editors until 1988.

Ruth and Scott Newhall purchased the Piru Mansion (also known as the Cook Mansion) in 1968. They owned it for 35 years, until 2003, when it was sold to a relative, David Newhall Hill. During their ownership, they famously rebuilt the mansion after it was destroyed by fire in 1981.

Scott Newhall died at age 78 on Oct. 26, 1992, Ruth Newhall died at age 93 on Nov. 25, 2003.

Boston, a longtime humor columnist for The Signal, has entertained readers for decades with his unique writing style and expansive exploration of Santa Clarita Valley history.

Bring a picnic to enjoy after the presentation on the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark grounds.

A museum docent-led guided tour will also be offered. The suggested donation is $10.

Rancho Camulos in Piru, is a 1,800-acre National Historic Landmark and living history museum showcasing an authentic 19th-century Spanish-Mexican ranchero. Known as the “Home of Ramona,” it highlights the region’s agricultural history with original adobe buildings, a chapel and gardens, offering tours on weekends. It is one of the few remaining historic citrus-growing ranches in Southern California, featuring, orchards and vineyards.

It was named a U.S. National Historic Landmark on Feb. 16, 2000. It was also listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1996.

Rancho Camulos is considered to be the home of “Ramona” a famous 1884 novel written by American author and activist Helen Hunt Jackson and was published in 1884. It is a historical romance novel set in Southern California following the Mexican-American War, designed to highlight the mistreatment of Native Americans.

Helen Hunt Jacson visited Rancho Camulos on Jan, 23, 1882. During her brief, few-hour visit, she interviewed residents and observed daily life, which served as inspiration for her novel “Ramona.”

“Ramona” was adapted into silent films in 1910, 1916 and 1928, with sound versions following in 1936 and 1946.

For tickets to this event prepay at ranchocamulos.org or make your donation to the nonprofit museum at the door.

For more information and directions to Rancho Camulos visit ranchocamulos.org.

Rancho Camulous Museum

On Highway 126 in Piru

5164 E. Telegraph Road,

Piru, CA 93040

