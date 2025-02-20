Feb. 22-March 29: Women’s Fire Prep Academy

The County of Los Angeles Fire Department and Women’s Fire League will host the ninth annual Women’s Fire Prep Academy, beginning on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Open to everyone 18 years of age and older, individuals will compete for a spot in WFPA. Participants who successfully pass a series of endurance and stamina exercises on day one will continue training for five consecutive Saturdays, culminating on Saturday, March 29.

Led by a cadre of professional firefighters, who provide hands-on, interactive training, the WFPA aims to introduce participants to the rigorous demands of being a firefighter. Whether an individual is an experienced athlete or a first-time WFPA participant, this program is a chance to showcase and develop dynamic skills, connect with a network of professionals and enhance their path to becoming a firefighter.

The WFPA begins on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at LACoFD Headquarters, Cecil R. Gehr Memorial Combat Training Center, 1320 North Eastern Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90063.

For more information, please click here or visit fire.lacounty.gov.

