Feb. 22: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. after it meets in closed session at 5:30 p.m. to participate in a conference call with legal counsel regarding pending litigation.

The meeting is a joint meeting with the Board of Library Trustees. Among the items to be discussed are the results of the 2022-23 Community Needs Assessment conducted as part of the Community Development Block Grant Program.

The meeting will be held in City Council Chambers, located on the first floor of City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The full agenda can be viewed in its entirety below.

