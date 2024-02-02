Feb. 22: VIA After Five Networking Mixer at La Cocina

VIA after five

Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at La Cocina, 28076 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

After Five is one of the most popular VIA events, by members, for members.

VIA After Five is an opportunity to build your business network by meeting other VIA members, making valuable connections and learning more about the SCV business community.

Cost to attend: $20 for VIA members, $30 for non-members. Food, beverages, door prizes.”

For tickets visit www.via.org/event/february-after-five-la-cocina-28076-bouquet-canyon-rd/?instance_id=709.

