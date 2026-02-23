Feb. 23-28: Overnight Lane Reductions on I-405 in Sepulveda Pass

Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions and ramp closures along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass for K-rail installation and electrical work from Feb. 23-28.

The work will start after 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23 and will end by 6 a.m. each morning to Saturday, Feb. 28. Those traveling along the following routes will experience intermittent closures as follows:

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 23 to Saturday, Feb. 28

Up to two lanes of northbound I-405 between Wilshire Boulevard and Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive

Eastbound Wilshire Boulevard on-ramp to northbound I-405 closed

Westbound Wilshire Boulevard on-ramp to northbound I-405 closed

Northbound I-405 off-ramp to Getty Center Drive closed

Westbound Wilshire Boulevard on-ramp to southbound I-405 closed

Southbound I-405 off-ramp to Getty Center Drive closed

Up to two lanes of southbound I-405 between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive and Wilshire Boulevard

This work is part of the I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project between the Los Angeles communities of Van Nuys and Westwood along the Sepulveda Pass. This project will apply $143.7 million toward improving the safety and mobility along I-405 between Van Nuys and Westwood as well as extend the pavement life.

Due to weather or operational reasons, the schedule is subject to change including the times and dates, the number of closures and other details. Residents and businesses located near construction may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Please visit Quickmap for current road conditions.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

