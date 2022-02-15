Feb. 23: COC SBDC Offers Free CalSavers Webinar

Learn about CalSavers, California’s new retirement savings program, for your employees. The College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center will host a special free webinar about the program Wednesday, Feb 23 at noon.
CalSavers is a new retirement savings program that offers workers in California the opportunity to get on track for the future.
If you are an employer with five to 50 employees California law now mandates that you must offer a retirement plan.
Businesses need to register employees before June 30, 2022. This one-hour webinar will highlight the requirements and provide businesses with easy-to-follow steps to become compliant.
Learn about CalSavers, California's new retirement savings program, for your employees. The College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center will host a special free webinar about the program Wednesday, Feb 23 at noon.
College of the Canyons women's tennis remained undefeated against conference opponents with a 6-3 road victory vs. Ventura College on Tuesday, with the Cougars taking wins in the top three singles matches.
College of the Canyons opened Western State Conference play with a 30-stroke victory at Valencia Country Club on Feb. 7 as four Cougars finished in the top three spots including medalist Hugo Amsallem who fired an even-par round of 72.
The William S. Hart Union School District will hold it's regular governing board meeting Wednesday, Feb 16 at 7 p.m. The meeting will take place in-person at the District’s administrative center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute has received a $1.5 million contract from the California Employment Training Panel to provide worker training to client companies in the Santa Clarita Valley who wish to retain an up-skilled workforce.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 75 additional deaths (29,764. to date) and 5,610 new cases (2,752,398 total) of COVID-19 countywide, with 115 new (70,816 total) cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating missing person Najee Anthony Bright. He is a 34-year-old male Black who was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 at 6 p.m. on the 25700 block of Wilde Avenue in Stevenson Ranch.
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has announced the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Fellowship program, which is an amazing opportunity for college students to gain valuable insight into California’s policymaking process and help shape the future of California.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed nominations for the 94th Academy Awards on Feb. 8. Among the nominees for Animated Feature Film are graduates from California Institute of the Arts. CalArtian-directed features nominated are "Raya and the Last Dragon" and "The Mitchells vs. the Machines."
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.