Feb. 23: COC SBDC Offers Free CalSavers Webinar

Learn about CalSavers, California’s new retirement savings program, for your employees. The College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center will host a special free webinar about the program Wednesday, Feb 23 at noon.

CalSavers is a new retirement savings program that offers workers in California the opportunity to get on track for the future.

If you are an employer with five to 50 employees California law now mandates that you must offer a retirement plan.

Businesses need to register employees before June 30, 2022. This one-hour webinar will highlight the requirements and provide businesses with easy-to-follow steps to become compliant.

Register for the CalSavers webinar here.

For more information about upcoming free webinars and workshops visit COC SBDC.

