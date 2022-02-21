LA County Homeless Initiative

Feb. 23: L.A. County’s Proposed Homeless Initiative Funding Webinar

Uploaded: , Monday, Feb 21, 2022

By Press Release

Los Angeles County will host a webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., to provide a detailed briefing about its Draft Fiscal Year 2022-23 Homeless Initiative Funding Recommendations, which will also be posted online. Members of the public are invited to give feedback on this spending plan through March 10.

The Draft Fiscal Year 2022-23 Homeless Initiative Funding Recommendations call for investments in housing, shelter, street-based outreach and supportive services largely funded through Measure H, a ¼-cent sales tax approved by Los Angeles County voters in 2017 to implement the most comprehensive set of strategies to address and prevent homelessness countywide.

Register [here] to attend webinar.

On Feb. 23:

– Webinar from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on the Draft FY 2022-23 Homeless Initiative Funding Recommendations

– Draft FY 2022-23 Homeless Initiative Funding Recommendations and Fact Sheets will be posted on the Homeless Initiative website — https://homeless.lacounty.gov/ — before 5 p.m.

Public Comment period begins with release of the documents online, and Los Angeles County residents are invited to submit their written comments on the spending plan through March 10..

On March 9:

Virtual Public Hearing starts 1 p.m. for the public to provide verbal comments before the Final Measure H Funding Recommendations are submitted to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on May 5.

