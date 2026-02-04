Feb. 23: New Water Main Installation on Calgrove in Santa Clarita to Begin

To further its mission of providing reliable supplies of high-quality water to the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is installing a new water main to serve customers in the area of Calgrove Boulevard and Ebelden Avenue in Santa Clarita.

Construction is scheduled to take place Mondays through Thursdays, Feb.23 through June 30. Work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Calgrove and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Ebelden.

There will be no road closures and access to residences will remain open during construction.

Access will also be maintained at all times for emergency vehicles, as well as mail and trash service. SCV Water asks that drivers follow all posted construction signs and plan accordingly for expected traffic delays.

During construction, crews will be replacing the current water main, which will ensure that the pipeline can continue to operate effectively. Maintaining and updating water infrastructure plays an essential role in the Agency’s ability to provide safe, clean water to the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider.

More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com.

Like this: Like Loading...