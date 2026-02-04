header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 4
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
Feb. 23: New Water Main Installation on Calgrove in Santa Clarita to Begin
| Tuesday, Feb 3, 2026
Water main scv water

To further its mission of providing reliable supplies of high-quality water to the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is installing a new water main to serve customers in the area of Calgrove Boulevard and Ebelden Avenue in Santa Clarita.

Construction is scheduled to take place Mondays through Thursdays, Feb.23 through June 30. Work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Calgrove and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Ebelden.

There will be no road closures and access to residences will remain open during construction.

Access will also be maintained at all times for emergency vehicles, as well as mail and trash service. SCV Water asks that drivers follow all posted construction signs and plan accordingly for expected traffic delays.

During construction, crews will be replacing the current water main, which will ensure that the pipeline can continue to operate effectively. Maintaining and updating water infrastructure plays an essential role in the Agency’s ability to provide safe, clean water to the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider.

More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Feb. 23: New Water Main Installation on Calgrove in Santa Clarita to Begin

Feb. 23: New Water Main Installation on Calgrove in Santa Clarita to Begin
Tuesday, Feb 3, 2026
To further its mission of providing reliable supplies of high-quality water to the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is installing a new water main to serve customers in the area of Calgrove Boulevard and Ebelden Avenue in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

April 11: Santa Clarita To Host Tree-Mendous Arbor Day

April 11: Santa Clarita To Host Tree-Mendous Arbor Day
Tuesday, Feb 3, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita invites you to grow with the city this Arbor Day at the first-ever Tree-mendous celebration on Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valencia Heritage Park.
FULL STORY...

Solo Art Exhibit, ‘I’m a Part of Nature’ by Keiji Ichikawa at Valencia Library

Solo Art Exhibit, ‘I’m a Part of Nature’ by Keiji Ichikawa at Valencia Library
Tuesday, Feb 3, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita presents "I’m a Part of Nature," a solo exhibition by Keiji Ichikawa, on display at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch now through Wednesday, April 15.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 5: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting

Feb. 5: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
Tuesday, Feb 3, 2026
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
FULL STORY...

‘Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art’ Exhibit at Newhall Library

‘Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art’ Exhibit at Newhall Library
Monday, Feb 2, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita presents its latest art exhibition, "Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art," by Sherif Hakeem, on display now through Monday, March 30, at the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Library Branch.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Feb. 4)
<strong>1822</strong> - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/bealeafb.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/bealeafb.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2205t.jpg" alt="Edward Beale" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Feb. 23: New Water Main Installation on Calgrove in Santa Clarita to Begin
To further its mission of providing reliable supplies of high-quality water to the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is installing a new water main to serve customers in the area of Calgrove Boulevard and Ebelden Avenue in Santa Clarita.
Feb. 23: New Water Main Installation on Calgrove in Santa Clarita to Begin
Feb. 23: SCAA Features Pastel Demo by Artist Leslie Hamilton
The Santa Clarita Artists Association monthly meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 23, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Newhall Library Community Room.
Feb. 23: SCAA Features Pastel Demo by Artist Leslie Hamilton
CTG’s ‘South Pacific’ Opens to Sold Out House
Canyon Theatre Guild opened Friday, Jan. 24 evening to a nearly sold out house and a standing ovation, the classic Broadway musical, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific."
CTG’s ‘South Pacific’ Opens to Sold Out House
April 11: Santa Clarita To Host Tree-Mendous Arbor Day
The city of Santa Clarita invites you to grow with the city this Arbor Day at the first-ever Tree-mendous celebration on Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valencia Heritage Park.
April 11: Santa Clarita To Host Tree-Mendous Arbor Day
SCV 2026 Man, Woman Year Nominees Announced
The Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year organization has announced the 2026 list of SCV volunteers nominated for for the honor.
SCV 2026 Man, Woman Year Nominees Announced
Ken Striplin | The Dangers, Consequences of Red-Light Running
You have likely seen it happen and you may have even experienced it firsthand.
Ken Striplin | The Dangers, Consequences of Red-Light Running
Registration for LA28 Olympic Event Tickets Now Open
Los Angeles County will be showing off unparalleled venues and views as a backdrop for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028.
Registration for LA28 Olympic Event Tickets Now Open
Feb. 5: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5, at the West Creek Academy Library, 28767 N. West Hills Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.
Feb. 5: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
March 7: Fourth Annual WeWil Collaborative International Women’s Day
Join WeWil Collaborative Inc. on Saturday, March 7 for the Fourth Annual International Women’s Day Live event, a powerful celebration of women’s achievements and a collective call to action to forge gender equality through abundant giving.
March 7: Fourth Annual WeWil Collaborative International Women’s Day
Solo Art Exhibit, ‘I’m a Part of Nature’ by Keiji Ichikawa at Valencia Library
The city of Santa Clarita presents "I’m a Part of Nature," a solo exhibition by Keiji Ichikawa, on display at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch now through Wednesday, April 15.
Solo Art Exhibit, ‘I’m a Part of Nature’ by Keiji Ichikawa at Valencia Library
Lady Mustangs Make it Seven in a Row with Road Win
Chloe Auble scored 19 points to lead The Master's University women's basketball team to a 76-63 win over Life Pacific Saturday night, Jan. 31 in San Dimas.
Lady Mustangs Make it Seven in a Row with Road Win
Mustangs Drop Final Two to Crusaders
The Master's University baseball team closed out its series against the William Carey (MS) Crusaders with a pair of losses Saturday, Jan. 31 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs Drop Final Two to Crusaders
Mustang Swim Squads Dominate at GSAC Championships
The Master's University men's and women's swimming teams dominated the GSAC Championships Jan. 30-31 in Aliso Viejo, winning both titles by more than 100 points.
Mustang Swim Squads Dominate at GSAC Championships
Feb. 5: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Feb. 5: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
Today in SCV History (Feb. 3)
<strong>1998</strong> - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/fema030398.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/fema030398.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/gt9805t.jpg" alt="winter storm" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Newhall Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Lissette Lopez.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Newhall Woman
‘Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art’ Exhibit at Newhall Library
The city of Santa Clarita presents its latest art exhibition, "Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art," by Sherif Hakeem, on display now through Monday, March 30, at the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Library Branch.
‘Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art’ Exhibit at Newhall Library
April 26: SCV Senior Center’s ‘Celebrity Waiter’ Transforms to ‘Golden Gala’
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center “Golden Gala” Chair, Jackie Hartmann, has announced a name change and theme for the signature fundraising event for the SCV Senior Center.
April 26: SCV Senior Center’s ‘Celebrity Waiter’ Transforms to ‘Golden Gala’
March 28: Circle of Hope’s ‘Vine2Wine’ at Bella Vida
Circle of Hope's Vine2Wine will be held at Bella Vida, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28 with this years theme being " A Mediterranean Toga Affair."
March 28: Circle of Hope’s ‘Vine2Wine’ at Bella Vida
SC Lady Flyers Win Western Girls Hockey Championship After Tragic Accident
The Santa Clarita Lady Flyers 12AA won the 2025-2026 Western Girls Hockey League Championships on Sunday, Feb. 1, just days after the tragic Thursday, Jan. 29 accident that killed a team member's father and injured eight others.
SC Lady Flyers Win Western Girls Hockey Championship After Tragic Accident
Santa Clarita’s 30th Annual Cowboy Festival Returns to William S. Hart Park
The city of Santa Clarita is gearing up to celebrate a major milestone as the 30th Anniversary Cowboy Festival returns on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Santa Clarita’s 30th Annual Cowboy Festival Returns to William S. Hart Park
TMU Track Opens Indoor Season at Westmont
The Master's University men's and women's track teams started their 2026 season at a tri-meet with Westmont and Vanguard on Saturday, Jan. 31 in Santa Barbara.
TMU Track Opens Indoor Season at Westmont
Feb. 20: World Ballet Company Presents Swan Lake at Performing Arts Center
As part of World Ballet Company’s 2025–2026 National Tour, the iconic ballet Swan Lake will be presented at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
Feb. 20: World Ballet Company Presents Swan Lake at Performing Arts Center
SCVNews.com