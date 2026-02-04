Feb. 23: SCAA Features Pastel Demo by Artist Leslie Hamilton

The Santa Clarita Artists Association monthly meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 23, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Newhall Library Community Room. The meeting will feature a pastel demo by artist and instructor Leslie Hamilton.

The Newhall Library is located at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Leslie Hamilton is a talented and versatile artist whose career spans a wide range of creative disciplines, including advertising, graphic design, illustration, decorative painting and fine art. Based in Los Angeles, she is a co-founder of the SoCal Plein Air Club and brings art directly to the community through on-site Sip & Paint parties and other private events.

An exceptional and passionate instructor, Leslie teaches both adults and children in a variety of settings online, at art shows, children’s art parties and in elementary schools through partnerships with nonprofit organizations. Seven of her online demonstrations are featured on Eric Rhoads’ Art School Live.

Leslie’s work is showcased at competitive art festivals throughout California, as well as in museums and galleries. To explore her artwork or book an art event, visit www.lesliehamiltonart.com.

For more information visit www.santaclaritaartists.org.

