Feb. 23: SCAA Features Pastel Demo by Artist Leslie Hamilton

|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association monthly meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 23, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Newhall Library Community Room.
|
Canyon Theatre Guild opened Friday, Jan. 24 evening to a nearly sold out house and a standing ovation, the classic Broadway musical, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific."
|
The city of Santa Clarita invites you to grow with the city this Arbor Day at the first-ever Tree-mendous celebration on Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valencia Heritage Park.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year organization has announced the 2026 list of SCV volunteers nominated for for the honor.
|
You have likely seen it happen and you may have even experienced it firsthand.
|
Los Angeles County will be showing off unparalleled venues and views as a backdrop for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028.
|
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5, at the West Creek Academy Library, 28767 N. West Hills Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.
|
Join WeWil Collaborative Inc. on Saturday, March 7 for the Fourth Annual International Women’s Day Live event, a powerful celebration of women’s achievements and a collective call to action to forge gender equality through abundant giving.
|
The city of Santa Clarita presents "I’m a Part of Nature," a solo exhibition by Keiji Ichikawa, on display at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch now through Wednesday, April 15.
|
Chloe Auble scored 19 points to lead The Master's University women's basketball team to a 76-63 win over Life Pacific Saturday night, Jan. 31 in San Dimas.
|
The Master's University baseball team closed out its series against the William Carey (MS) Crusaders with a pair of losses Saturday, Jan. 31 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
|
The Master's University men's and women's swimming teams dominated the GSAC Championships Jan. 30-31 in Aliso Viejo, winning both titles by more than 100 points.
|
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
|
<strong>1998</strong> - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/fema030398.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/fema030398.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/gt9805t.jpg" alt="winter storm" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
|
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Lissette Lopez.
|
The city of Santa Clarita presents its latest art exhibition, "Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art," by Sherif Hakeem, on display now through Monday, March 30, at the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Library Branch.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center “Golden Gala” Chair, Jackie Hartmann, has announced a name change and theme for the signature fundraising event for the SCV Senior Center.
|
Circle of Hope's Vine2Wine will be held at Bella Vida, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28 with this years theme being " A Mediterranean Toga Affair."
|
The Santa Clarita Lady Flyers 12AA won the 2025-2026 Western Girls Hockey League Championships on Sunday, Feb. 1, just days after the tragic Thursday, Jan. 29 accident that killed a team member's father and injured eight others.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is gearing up to celebrate a major milestone as the 30th Anniversary Cowboy Festival returns on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|
The Master's University men's and women's track teams started their 2026 season at a tri-meet with Westmont and Vanguard on Saturday, Jan. 31 in Santa Barbara.
|
As part of World Ballet Company’s 2025–2026 National Tour, the iconic ballet Swan Lake will be presented at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 2 to Sunday, Feb.8.
|
As we step into 2026, I am honored to serve as your Mayor and am excited for what lies ahead for Santa Clarita.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.