Feb. 23: SCAA General Meeting, Live Demonstration

The February general meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association has been moved to the fourth week of the month due to scheduling options available at the new location within the Newhall Library. The meeting and live demonstration will be on Monday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Old Town Newhall Library Community Room. Please refer to February’s SCAA newsletter for more information.

The Old Town Newhall Library is located at 24500 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Featured at the meeting, the SCAA welcomes acclaimed artist and instructor Leslie Hamilton for an exclusive pastel demonstration. Leslie Hamilton is a talented and versatile artist whose career spans a wide range of creative disciplines, including advertising, graphic design, illustration, decorative painting and fine art. Based in Los Angeles, she is a co-founder of the SoCal Plein Air Club and brings art directly to the community through on-site Sip & Paint parties and other private events. An exceptional and passionate instructor, she teaches both adults and children in a variety of settings, including online, at art shows, children’s art parties and in elementary schools, through partnerships with nonprofit organizations. Seven of her online demonstrations are featured on Eric Rhoads’ Art School Live. Hamilton’s work is showcased at competitive art festivals throughout California, as well as in museums and galleries. To explore her artwork or book an art event, visit www.lesliehamiltonart. com.

Please save the following dates for upcoming SCAA meetings:

Monday, Feb. 23

Monday, March 16

Tuesday, April 21

Monday, May 18

Any changes to the schedule will be noted in the monthly newsletter and on the homepage of our website at santaclaritaartists.org.

