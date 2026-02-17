header image

February 16
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Feb. 23: SCAA General Meeting, Live Demonstration
| Tuesday, Feb 17, 2026

The February general meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association has been moved to the fourth week of the month due to scheduling options available at the new location within the Newhall Library. The meeting and live demonstration will be on Monday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Old Town Newhall Library Community Room. Please refer to February’s SCAA newsletter for more information.

The Old Town Newhall Library is located at 24500 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Featured at the meeting, the SCAA  welcomes acclaimed artist and instructor Leslie Hamilton for an exclusive pastel demonstration.

Leslie Hamilton is a talented and versatile artist whose career spans a wide range of creative disciplines, including advertising, graphic design, illustration, decorative painting and fine art. Based in Los Angeles, she is a co-founder of the SoCal Plein Air Club and brings art directly to the community through on-site Sip & Paint parties and other private events.

An exceptional and passionate instructor, she teaches both adults and children in a variety  of settings, including online, at art shows, children’s art parties and in elementary schools, through partnerships with nonprofit organizations. Seven of her online demonstrations are featured on Eric Rhoads’ Art School Live.

Hamilton’s work is showcased at competitive art festivals throughout California, as well as in  museums and galleries. To explore her artwork or book an art event,  visit www.lesliehamiltonart.com.

Please save the following dates for upcoming SCAA meetings:
Monday, Feb. 23
Monday, March 16
Tuesday, April 21
Monday, May 18

Any changes to the schedule will be noted in the monthly newsletter and on the homepage of our website at santaclaritaartists.org.
April 11: ‘Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert’ at Bella Vida

April 11: ‘Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert’ at Bella Vida
Monday, Feb 16, 2026
The "Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert" will be held Saturday, April 11, 6-9 p.m. in the Bella Vida Ballroom at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.
FULL STORY...

March 8: SCSO ‘Dreams & Destinies Concert’ at Canyon High Performing Arts Center

March 8: SCSO ‘Dreams & Destinies Concert’ at Canyon High Performing Arts Center
Monday, Feb 16, 2026
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra presents its "Dreams & Destinies Concert," 4 p.m., Sunday, March 8 at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
FULL STORY...

March 7: SCAA Art Exhibit ‘Vessels’ Reception

March 7: SCAA Art Exhibit ‘Vessels’ Reception
Friday, Feb 13, 2026
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold a reception for its art exhibit, "Vessels," 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the SCAA Gallery.
FULL STORY...

March 7: Jack and Jill of America ‘Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser’

March 7: Jack and Jill of America ‘Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser’
Friday, Feb 13, 2026
The Santa Clarita/ Antelope Valley Chapter of Jack and Jill of America will presents its "Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser," 6-11 p.m., Saturday March 7 at Sand Canyon Country Club.
FULL STORY...
Mustang Nine Drop Series Finale to Owls
The Master's University baseball team lost the final game of the four-game series to the Oregon Tech Owls 10-2 Saturday, Feb. 14 in Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustang Nine Drop Series Finale to Owls
No. 4 Sandy ‘Stangs fall to No. 2 Warriors
The Master's University beach volleyball team had a tough second game against last season's national runner-up, falling to the Corban (OR) Warriors 4-1 Saturday, Feb. 14 on the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts in Santa Clarita. The Sandy 'Stangs were able to knock off the Warriors 3-2 the day before to open the season.
No. 4 Sandy ‘Stangs fall to No. 2 Warriors
April 11: ‘Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert’ at Bella Vida
The "Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert" will be held Saturday, April 11, 6-9 p.m. in the Bella Vida Ballroom at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.
April 11: ‘Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert’ at Bella Vida
Public Health Ending Clinic Services at Seven Locations Due to Funding Cuts
Facing significant fiscal challenges due to a more than $50 million dollar cut in federal, state and local funding, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is consolidating and ending clinic services at seven locations on Feb. 27.
Public Health Ending Clinic Services at Seven Locations Due to Funding Cuts
Feb. 18: CSUN Cinematheque to Celebrate ‘Black Cinema, The 50th Anniversary of Alex Haley’s Roots’
California State University, Northridge’s Spring 2026 Cinematheque is collaborating with CSUN’s Department of Africana Studies to celebrate Black History Month with a special panel conversation, “Black Cinema: The 50th Anniversary of Alex Haley’s Roots.”
Feb. 18: CSUN Cinematheque to Celebrate ‘Black Cinema, The 50th Anniversary of Alex Haley’s Roots’
March 8: SCSO ‘Dreams & Destinies Concert’ at Canyon High Performing Arts Center
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra presents its "Dreams & Destinies Concert," 4 p.m., Sunday, March 8 at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
March 8: SCSO ‘Dreams & Destinies Concert’ at Canyon High Performing Arts Center
Feb. 18: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Feb. 18, with a closed session at 6 p.m. followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Feb. 18: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
TMU Basketball Drops Close Game to ACU
The Master's University men's basketball team fell to the Arizona Christian Firestorm on Saturday, Feb. 14 in The MacArthur Center 80-71, with Tiago Soares scoring 15 points on Senior Day.
TMU Basketball Drops Close Game to ACU
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Canyon Country Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Mary Hellen Paigen.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Canyon Country Woman
Mustangs Squash Firestorm on Senior Day
Senior Alli VanKooten had 20 points and a career-high 19 rebounds in her final regular season game in The MacArthur Center as TMU women's basketball topped ACU 77-48 on Saturday, Feb. 14.
Mustangs Squash Firestorm on Senior Day
Ken Striplin | Making Every Drop Count with the Rain Barrel Purchase Program
After years of watching the skies and tracking reservoir levels, Californians are finally seeing a welcome change: the state is no longer in a drought.
Ken Striplin | Making Every Drop Count with the Rain Barrel Purchase Program
Cougars Club Six Home Runs, Defeat Allan Hancock 16-7
The baseball Cougars clubbed six home runs to produce a season-high run total as College of the Canyons defeated Allan Hancock College 16-7 at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday, Feb. 10.
Cougars Club Six Home Runs, Defeat Allan Hancock 16-7
No. 18 Canyons Comes Back to Split vs. Santa Barbara City
No. 18 College of the Canyons softball bounced back in the second game of its home doubleheader on Tuesday, Feb. 10, defeating Santa Barbara City College 4-3 to salvage a split.
No. 18 Canyons Comes Back to Split vs. Santa Barbara City
Today in SCV History (Feb. 16)
<strong>2000</strong> - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2119a.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2119a.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2119at.jpg" alt="Rancho Camulos" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
TMU Swim Wins Several Individual Titles at PCSC Championships
The Master's University swimming teams competed at the PCSC Championships this week at East L.A. Swim Stadium.
TMU Swim Wins Several Individual Titles at PCSC Championships
UPDATE: LASD Homicide Assists SCV Sheriff’s Station With Castaic Murder
An update on a murder that occured on Saturday, Feb. 14, in Castaic, has been issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau.
UPDATE: LASD Homicide Assists SCV Sheriff’s Station With Castaic Murder
Soccer Playoffs Update: Two Foothill League Girls Teams Advance
The last Foothill League boys soccer team remaining in the playoffs went down last Friday, but the two girls teams winning in Round 1 continued winning in Round 2, so soccer lives on in the SCV. If they will just tell us where those teams will be playing in the Quarter Finals, we can get out there and make some noise.
Soccer Playoffs Update: Two Foothill League Girls Teams Advance
Feb. 16: Flood Watch, Wind Advisory for SCV Issued by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has issued a widespread flood watch and wind advisory for a large area of Southern California including the Santa Clarita Valley for Monday, Feb. 16 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Feb. 16: Flood Watch, Wind Advisory for SCV Issued by National Weather Service
Today in SCV History (Feb. 15)
<strong>1939</strong> - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2172.htm" target="_blank">Watch Clip</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2172.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2172t.jpg" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;" alt="Stagecoach movie"> </a>
Feb. 26: Parenting for Prevention Presents Former Gang Member in Virtual Meeting
Peer pressure can change a child’s life in an instant. Join the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Feb. 26, 6-7 p.m. for an online parent presentation featuring Ramses Mayorga, a Canyon Country resident who fell into peer pressure as a teen, served time in prison and now mentors Santa Clarita youth.
Feb. 26: Parenting for Prevention Presents Former Gang Member in Virtual Meeting
Bouquet Canyon Road Now Closed at Benz Road, Detours in Place
A live video posted by "Canyon Karen" on the Bouquet Canyon Project-Residents' Forum page on Friday, Feb. 13, showed dozens of cars speeding up Bouquet Canyon Road, then slamming on their brakes to avoid crashing into the barricade just past Bouquet Canyon Road and Pam Court.
Bouquet Canyon Road Now Closed at Benz Road, Detours in Place
Today in SCV History (Feb. 14)
<strong>1939</strong> - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/tlp_lat021539pg2.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/tlp_lat021539pg2.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/tlp_lat021539pg2imgt.jpg" alt="Newhall school" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
SUSD Board Seeks Public Input on Search for New District Superintendent
Saugus Union School District Dr. Colleen Hawkins will retire as Superintendent of SUSD at the end of this school year, June 30. The Board has begun the process of selecting the next superintendent for the SUSD district.
SUSD Board Seeks Public Input on Search for New District Superintendent
