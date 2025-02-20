Feb. 23: SCVSC, Gianna Martinez Hosts Veteran Painting Day

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has announced a special Veteran Painting Day, a community event that will take place 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at Hello Subaru of Valencia, located at 24000 Creekside Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

This collaborative event, hosted by local artist Gianna Gonzalez, is part of an honors society community project aimed at showing appreciation for Santa Clarita veterans. Participants will have the opportunity to paint birdhouses together in honor of those who have served, all while enjoying complimentary coffee and doughnuts.

All materials, including birdhouses and paint, will be provided.

“As an artist, I’ve always felt it’s important to give back to those who have served our country,” said Gonzalez. “This event is a way for our community to come together, create, and show our veterans the appreciation they truly deserve.”

The event is open to veterans and their families. With limited spots available, attendees are encouraged to RSVP early to secure participation in this event.

To RSVP visit https://bit.ly/Vetpaint.

