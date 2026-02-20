The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will hold two public hearings, on Lighting District parcel annexations and an appeal of a Planning Commission decision.

The first public hearing is associated with the annexing of specific parcels throughout the city into Santa Clarita Streetlight Maintenance District, Zone B.

The second hearing will be an appeal of the Santa Clarita Planning Commission’s decision to uphold the Director of Community Development’s Denial of the Lyons Center Self Storage Facility Project proposed at 24860 Orchard Village Road.

The consent calendar will include contract items including an item to consider the award of a contract for the city’s Public Opinion Poll.

Other items include a recommendation that the city council to approve an agreement to replace the obsolete security cameras at the McBean Regional Transit Center and the Transit Maintenance Facility with modern, hybrid-cloud based cameras and awarding a construction contract for the 2025-26 Concrete Rehabilitation Program. Projects included in the program will improve existing sidewalk and access ramps.

The meeting of the council will be held on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

View the full agenda below:

