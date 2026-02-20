Downloads:
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Invocation
Ayala
Call to Order
Roll Call
Awards and Recognitions
International Women’s Day Proclamation
a. International Women’s Day – March 8, 2026
Public Hearings
1. SANTA CLARITA LANDSCAPE AND LIGHTING DISTRICT ANNEXATION NO. 2025-1

Conduct SMD Annexation 2025-1 Public Hearing associated with the annexing of specific parcels throughout the City into Santa Clarita Streetlight Maintenance District, Zone B.

 

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Notice of Public Hearing
b. Resolution – Approving Engineer’s Report & Annexation – SMD L-101
c. Resolution – Declaring Results – SMD L-101
d. Annexation No. 2025-1 Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
2. APPEAL OF THE LYONS SELF STORAGE PROJECT (MASTER CASE 25-039)

Appeal of the Planning Commission’s decision to uphold the Director of Community Development’s Denial of the Lyons Center Self Storage Facility Project proposed at 24860 Orchard Village Road.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Public Hearing Notice
b. Resolution
c. Aerial and Zoning Map
d. Appeal Letter
e. Appellant Zoning Amendment Proposal
f. Appellant Self-Storage Facility Plans
g. Planning Commission Agenda – December 2, 2025 (available in the City Clerk’s reading file)
Consent Calendar
3. Minutes of Feb 10, 2026 6:00 PM
4. CHECK REGISTER NO. 04

Check Register No. 04 for Period 01/09/26 through 01/22/26 and 01/29/26. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 01/12/26 through 01/23/26.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 04
b. Check Register No. 04 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
5. CONTRACT FOR THE CITY’S PUBLIC OPINION POLL

This item considers the award of a contract for the City’s Public Opinion Poll.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Proposal for True North Research (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
6. TRANSIT SECURITY CAMERA SYSTEM REPLACEMENT

The City of Santa Clarita utilizes security cameras at the McBean Regional Transit Center and the Transit Maintenance Facility for public safety and protection of City property. This item makes a recommendation that the City Council approve an agreement to replace the obsolete camera systems with modern, hybrid-cloud based cameras.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. City of Santa Clarita Bid #IS-25-26-17 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
7. 2025-26 CONCRETE REHABILITATION PROGRAM, PROJECT M0163 – PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This item considers awarding a construction contract for the 2025-26 Concrete Rehabilitation Program. Projects included in the program will improve existing sidewalk and access ramps.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Location List
b. Bid Proposal for MSH Development Group, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
