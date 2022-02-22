Feb. 24: Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction Volunteers Sought

A volunteer opportunity through the Santa Clarita Community Hiking Club to assist with the Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction in Canyon Country will be held Thursday, Feb. 14 at 7:45 a.m. Volunteers are needed to help with light trail clean up, no experience required. Work is expected to last until 1 p.m.

This would be a great opportunity for Scout troops and others to earn volunteer hours.

At this time the club will be restoring the beginning of the trail, closest to the trail head. They will show you how to make/ maintain a trail.

Get that special feeling of accomplishment as you work with other volunteers to complete manageable small outdoor projects, trimming, trail brushing and stashing trimmings. No heavy lifting at this time. The club will leave to come back early if it gets too hot.

Bring: Boots, plenty of water and snacks, a sack lunch. TP, there are no bathrooms, strong garden gloves suede leather type recommended, sunscreen, sun hat and bandana. Bring a mask if you cannot maintain social distancing.

Do not bring: Dogs, as they get bored. Also, it would not be safe to bring young children. Leave your garden tools at home, as we could damage them or lose them.

“Thank you for helping bring back this trail, so we can all enjoy it,” said Dianne Hellrigel of the Community Hiking Club.

For information on where to meet and directions RSVP to: Dagger Flat Trail.

