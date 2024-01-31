Feb. 24: ‘Enchanted, The Secret Language’ at The MAIN

“Enchanted: The Secret Language” featuring Mentalist Allen Gittelson will apppear on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Ever feel an incredible connection with someone who knows your thoughts? Ever get the sensation you know what they are thinking? Is it psychic? No, it’s The Secret Language.

Join Gittelson as he shows you how to read people and influence others. Amaze yourself in this exhilarating and interactive experience and gain a better understanding of the human mind.

Gittelson has been featured on The Discovery Channel, TED, and NPR. He produces intelligent miracles at private events. Redfin named him one of the “Top Tarot Experts in North America.”

Following the show, you can receive a reading for a modest fee!

General admission: $22 (tickets are extremely limited)

Saturday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

For information about shows at The MAIN visit atthemain.org.

For tickets to “Enchanted” visit https://secretlanguage.eventbrite.com.

