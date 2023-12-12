Feb. 24: TMU’s 30th Annual Creation Summit

Uploaded: , Monday, Dec 11, 2023

By The Master's University

By Josephine Lee

Commitment to a literal six-day creation has marked The Master’s University since its founding. On Feb. 24, 2024, the University will reaffirm the importance of this biblical teaching at its 30th annual Creation Summit. Speakers Dr. Bill Barrick and Dr. Joe Francis will present on the theme, “Creation: An Essential Doctrine.”

Dr. Matthew McLain, who heads TMU’s School of Science, Math, Technology & Health, said, “Both of these speakers will point us back to why creation matters and how it informs what we do in theology, science, and life.”

Barrick brings decades of expertise as an Old Testament scholar and former professor at The Master’s Seminary. He’s also spent 15 years co-leading tours of the Grand Canyon with Canyon Ministries, a creation organization. Francis is a research scientist in the fields of immunology and microbiology, and a recently-retired professor of biology at TMU.

According to McLain, the Creation Summit strives to educate and encourage Christians by sharing the fruit of ongoing creation research – a key aspect of the science department’s mission.

“We get to reach out beyond our TMU community to share creation science and theology with the public,” he said. “Over 30 years, we have been able to bring in experts in fields like geology, paleontology, biology, astronomy, archaeology, and biblical studies, who love the Lord and are passionate about displaying God’s glory to specialists and laypersons alike.”

Presentations at the Creation Summit will be followed by a special session for Christian educators. McLain said, “We want to help prepare those who are teaching the next generation on creation topics, whether in public schools, Christian schools, or homeschooling.”

Learn more about the Creation Summit [here]. Tickets will be going on sale next month.

Josephine Lee is a senior double-majoring in communication and interdisciplinary studies.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...