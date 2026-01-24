header image

January 23
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
Feb. 24: VIA Luncheon, ‘Real Estate, Rates, the Workforce’
Friday, Jan 23, 2026
VIA Luncheon Series kick off

The Valley Industry Association will kickoff 2026 with the “Real Estate, Rates and the Workforce” luncheon 11:45 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24 at the Child & Family Center.

The Child & Family Center Education Center is located at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway﻿, ﻿Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This will be a panel on real estate, commercial trends and mortgage/interest rate updates across the Santa Clarita Valley and ﻿﻿Southern California.

Learn why today’s market impacts the workforce from commuting and retention to affordability and how this insight can help make smarter business and personal decisions.

Panelists include:

Fred Arnold (American Family Funding & 360 Executive Suites)

Pamela Verner (SCV Commercial)﻿

Bri King (Prime Real Estate)

Reservations are required.

Members and sponsored guests: $50

Non-members: $60

Lunch will be served.

Please reserve no later than Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Make reservations at https://www.via.org/events/via-luncheon-real-estate-rates-the-workforce/.
01-23-2026 Honu Coffee in Newhall Will Close its Doors on Feb. 7
01-23-2026 Feb. 24: VIA Luncheon, ‘Real Estate, Rates, the Workforce’
01-23-2026 Feb. 18: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Fast Signs
01-22-2026 Feb. 7: Valentine’s Market at Lucky Luke Brewing
01-22-2026 Jan. 29: SBDC Webinar on Contracts
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
