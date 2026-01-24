Feb. 24: VIA Luncheon, ‘Real Estate, Rates, the Workforce’

|
Owners John and Darla Evarts, who established Honu Coffee in Old Town Newhall in October 2014, announced on Friday, Jan. 23, that the coffee house will close its doors on Saturday, Feb. 7.
This week, we officially launched the new Los Angeles County Homeless Services and Housing Department, whose work will have tangible, visible impacts.
The Valley Industry Association will kickoff 2026 with the "Real Estate, Rates and the Workforce" luncheon 11:45 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24 at the Child & Family Center.
The nominees for the 98th Academy Awards were announced Thursday, and among those recognized is Pixar’s "Elio," which received a nomination for Best Animated Feature.
The Master's women's basketball team held the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers to just 2 of 28 shooting from behind the 3-point line to win 68-43 at home in The MacArthur Center.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will consider entering into an agreement with Serrano Development Group.
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has announced the successful completion of the three-night volunteer portion of the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting applications for part-time summer positions at Camp Clarita, Newhall Community Center and Canyon Country Community Center.
College of the Canyons Men's Basketball scored a season-high 92 points to down No. 18 ranked West L.A. College 92-73 at the Cougar Cage.
Though the Foothill League boys soccer schedules seem to have been trying to catch up to reality this week, there are still some glitches relating to Castaic. However, these don’t seem to be confusing the results. In both girls and boys leagues, the leaders’ heals are being nipped, and the next couple weeks will reveal all that we may only speculate on now.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Fast Signs.
The Castaic Union School District has announced that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications. The deadline is March 4.
The city of Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival has announced the lineup of performers for the 30th anniversary event to be held the weekend of April 18-19 at William S. Hart Park in Newhall.
One of my favorite things to do in Santa Clarita is discovering new local spots to enjoy with my family.
The William S. Hart Union High School District's seven comprehensive high schools have been named to the 2025 Advanced Placement School Honor Roll.
<strong>1882</strong> - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/carter-ramona1902.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
The 20th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is underway throughout Southern California through March 31.
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Spirit of the West” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the first floor gallery in City Hall from March 4 through May 20.
The West Ranch High School intermediate theatre program presents the classic Agatha Christie mystery “Murder on the Orient Express,” opening Thursday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. in the high school’s auditorium.
Valencia Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Smoothie Bar," event Thursday, Jan. 29, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra has announced the winners of its Young Soloist Competition, celebrating the extraordinary talent of young musicians from the community and surrounding areas.
The Olive Branch Theatricals will present "Rosalinda, CA," an original story by Carlos Gomez,Jr., 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14- Sunday, Feb. 22 at Valencia Town Center.
Lucky Luke Brewing in collaboration with Good Vibes Events LA will host a Valentine's Market, 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7.
