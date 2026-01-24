Feb. 24: VIA Luncheon, ‘Real Estate, Rates, the Workforce’

The Valley Industry Association will kickoff 2026 with the “Real Estate, Rates and the Workforce” luncheon 11:45 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24 at the Child & Family Center.

The Child & Family Center Education Center is located at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway﻿, ﻿Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This will be a panel on real estate, commercial trends and mortgage/interest rate updates across the Santa Clarita Valley and ﻿﻿Southern California.

Learn why today’s market impacts the workforce from commuting and retention to affordability and how this insight can help make smarter business and personal decisions.

Panelists include:

Fred Arnold (American Family Funding & 360 Executive Suites)

Pamela Verner (SCV Commercial)﻿

Bri King (Prime Real Estate)



Reservations are required.

Members and sponsored guests: $50

Non-members: $60

Lunch will be served.

Please reserve no later than Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Make reservations at https://www.via.org/events/via-luncheon-real-estate-rates-the-workforce/.

