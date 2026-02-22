Feb. 25: Adult Chinese Dance Classes Begin at Newhall Community Center

The city of Santa Clarita is now hiring for Camp Clarita Summer 2026. Help create unforgettable memories for campers in Santa Clarita.

The Master's University Chorale will host a Variety Show fundraiser 7-9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 27 at the TMU Music Recital Hall, to raise funds for the chorale's planned Midwest tour.

The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will present “Dreams & Destinies,” on Sunday, March 8, 4 p.m. This is an unforgettable afternoon of music featuring one of the most beloved film scores of all time: “Adventures on Earth” from the movie "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," composed by the legendary John Williams.

The WiSH Education Foundation offers a series of monthly Wednesday Webinars to aid college-bound high school seniors and their families in the college admission process.

The Newhall Community Center is offering Adult Chinese Dance classes starting Feb. 25. These all-levels classes are designed for participants ages 18 to 99, with no prior experience required.

The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will hold two public hearings, on Lighting District parcel annexations and an appeal of a Planning Commission decision.

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Ann Holdefer.

The Master's University women's volleyball team earned two wins on Thursday against Benedictine Mesa and Arizona Christian by a score of 4-1 in Mesa, Ariz.

The city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation's February Community Hike will be held Saturday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. at Towsley Canyon Open Space, 24335 The Old Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in a resident who recently traveled internationally and visited several L.A. county public locations while infectious.

Officials at Tejon Ranch Conservancy advise those interested in spring wildflower tours to book early, interest in the tours is expected to be high as an anticipated "superbloom" is expected in parts of Southern California.

The 48th Annual Lenten Fish Fry at St. Clare of Assisi Parish in Canyon Country will begin a six week run of serving up its tasty fish and chips on Friday, Feb. 20. The event starts at 4 p.m. and is open until 8:30 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has issued a statement that a power outage to a third-party telecommunications provider that caused disruption of Los Angeles County 9-1-1 service beginning at 6:02 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, has been resolved.

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has announced her affordability legislative package to bring meaningful relief for California families and small businesses struggling due to inflation and increased fees and taxes.

The Old Town Newhall Public Library in collaboration with ARTree will host "Books and Brush: Where Literature and Inspiration Meet with ARTree," 10:15 a.m.- 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 28.

Feb. 21: Toastmasters Open House on Zoom Toastmasters is a worldwide club and has a simple, yet powerful, mission: Empowering individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. The Loquations Toastmasters Club will host an Open House on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m. The club also has the option to join the meeting via Zoom.

Laurene Weste | Celebrate 30 Years of Western Tradition at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival As you step into William S. Hart Park, the sights and sounds of the Old West come alive. The rhythm of boots shuffling across the dance floor, the unmistakable aroma of Dutch oven peach cobbler drifting through the mesquite-scented air and the ringing of a blacksmith’s hammer all echo a time when Santa Clarita’s hills and valleys were shaped by cowboys living the frontier life.

Hart District Names New Assistant Principal at Rancho Pico Junior High School The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Dennis Yong as the new assistant principal at Rancho Pico Junior High School.

Exhibitors, Sponsors Sought for 2026 SCV Chamber Business Expo The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce 2026 SCV Business Expo returns on Thursday, June 11, at Valencia Town Center, bringing together 100-plus local businesses and organizations and over 1,000 attendees for the largest business showcase in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Feb. 20: CSUN Beach Volleyball to Open Season vs. Concordia Irvine at Home California State University, Northridge Beach Volleyball opens the 2026 season Friday, Feb. 20, hosting Concordia Irvine at noon at the Matador Beach Volleyball Complex.