Today in
S.C.V. History
February 21
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
Feb. 25: Adult Chinese Dance Classes Begin at Newhall Community Center
| Saturday, Feb 21, 2026
Chinese Dance Class crop

The Newhall Community Center is offering Adult Chinese Dance classes starting Feb. 25. These all-levels classes are designed for participants ages 18 to 99, with no prior experience required.

Instructor: Ting Chen from SCV Chinese Dance.

Schedule: Wednesdays from p.m. to p.m.

Dates: Feb. 25 – April 1 (6-week session).

Focus: Traditional Chinese-inspired choreography, rhythmic storytelling, and graceful movements.

Cost: $20 for Santa Clarita residents; $25 for non-residents.

What to Wear: Participants should bring comfortable shoes and water.

How to Register: Sign up online through the city of Santa Clarita Winter Seasons Course catalog website at https://santaclarita.gov/newhall-community-center/winter-programs-at-newhall-community-center-2025/ or in person at the Newhall Community Center.

Newhall Community Center

22421 Market St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Chinese Dance Class
