Feb. 25: Aspire Fiber Ribbon Cutting at Canyon Country Farmer’s Market

Aspire Fiber will host a ribbon-cutting event to commemorate the kickoff of its high-speed fiber optic network construction in the Santa Clarita Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m.

The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting which will be held at the Canyon Country Farmers Market, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

Aspire Fiber will be on site with a community-focused event including a short ceremony, remarks from the company’s CEO and an official ribbon-cutting. Attendees can also visit the Aspire tent for giveaways, a prize wheel and information on new fiber internet offerings.

In October the city of Santa Clarita approved a three-year plan for the construction of fiber-optic service. The council granted access to an unused portion of Santa Clarita’s dark-fiber strands so internet service provider Aspire Fiber, headquartered in Moorpark, can build, own and sell connection speeds to city residents.

The council also approved a potential 50-year, nonexclusive deal with Aspire Broadband to bring fiber-optic internet service to Santa Clarita.

The city is granting access to an unused portion of its dark-fiber strands so the internet service provider can build, own and sell connection speeds to city residents.

A presentation to the city council in October said the fiber-optic service is needed in Santa Clarita because only “10% of households in Santa Clarita have access to the service, which is about 10 times faster than traditional “high-speed internet.”

Currently, city staff reports that Santa Clarita has installed more than 100 miles of fiber-optic infrastructure over the past 20 years to connect traffic signals, as well as parks and city facilities.

Santa Clarita residents responding to a 2018 survey reported 31% called fiber optic high speed internet a “high priority” and 29% saying it was a “medium” priority.

“Founded in 2019 as Aspire Communications, we began as a design-build firm specializing in citywide network deployments,” according to the Simi Valley-based internet service provider’s website, which also touts the company as the fastest fiber-optic provider in Ventura County.

For more information about Aspire visit www.aspirebroadband.com.

Like this: Like Loading...