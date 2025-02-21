Feb. 25: City Council to Review Agreements, Sand Canyon Trail

The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in special, closed session and open session on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at City Hall to consider a number of issues including litigation, agreements and the Sand Canyon Trail.

The City Council will hold a special meeting in closed session to review existing and anticipated litigation at 5:15 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

A regular public meeting of the council will follow at 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Items on the regular meeting agenda include reviewing agreements between the city of Santa Clarita the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons and the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts in Newhall.

The council will also consider actions to further the Sand Canyon Trail, scheduled to provide a continuous trail connection from Sky Ranch Road to Placerita Canyon Road.

View both agendas in full below:

City Council

Special Meeting



City Council Chambers 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Agenda Agenda Packet CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS CLOSED SESSION CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – EXISTING LITIGATION CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – ANTICIPATED LITIGATION CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – ANTICIPATED LITIGATION RECESS TO CLOSED SESSION – To be held in the Carl Boyer Room RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION CITY ATTORNEY ANNOUNCEMENT ADJOURN

