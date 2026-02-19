Feb. 25: LA Games, Prepare Your Business to Win Webinar

As Los Angeles gears up to host the 2026 World Cup, 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games and a wave of other major sporting events, now is the time for small businesses to prepare for unprecedented opportunities. Join the SBDC for the third webinar in the series, Get Your Business Game-Ready, to learn about the procurement process for the LA Games. You’ll hear from Daniel Cho and Melissa Savage, Senior Management Analysts from the City of Los Angeles, with the latest information on the upcoming LA Games and the business opportunities that will accompany them.

Also covered will be details about RAMP, an online portal where you can register your business, get certified and learn about upcoming contracting opportunities in the LA area.

Whether you’ve attended previous webinars in the LA Game-Ready series, or this is your first time joining, this webinar is key to understanding the basics of the procurement process. Don’t miss out! This webinar will be a game changer for the potential growth of your business.

Register for the free webinar at Register.

