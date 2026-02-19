Feb. 25: LA Games, Prepare Your Business to Win Webinar

|
As Los Angeles gears up to host the 2026 World Cup, 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games and a wave of other major sporting events, now is the time for small businesses to prepare for unprecedented opportunities. Join the SBDC for the third webinar in the series, Get Your Business Game-Ready, to learn about the procurement process for the LA Games.
As of early Wednesday, Feb. 18, the Foothill League still had two girls soccer teams competing in the CIF Southern Section playoffs. Unfortunately, later that same evening, there were none.
<strong>1803</strong> - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sfrb00916.htm" target="_blank">record</a>]<br>
Women in the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to a special morning of connection, encouragement and inspiration at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 at JC in Me in Old Town Newhall.
The inaugural 2026 SCV Lunar New Year Gala brought more than 450 attendees to the Newhall Family Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 15, marking the first large-scale Lunar New Year celebration in Santa Clarita Valley history.
The college has earned designation as a Bee Campus USA affiliate, becoming the only community college in Southern California to receive the distinction
Rooter Hero invites the Santa Clarita and surrounding Ventura County and San Fernando Valley communities to kick off their morning with kindness at its “Spread the Love” pop-up event, taking place Thursday, Feb.19, beginning at 8 a.m at San Fernando Coffee Company.
Tesla successfully took the required action to stop using the term “Autopilot” in the marketing of its vehicles in California, as required by the California Department of Motor Vehicles last December.
California State University, Northridge mathematics professor Maria D’Orsogna is hoping that the recent study she and her colleagues did on alcohol-related deaths in the United States will serve as a resource for policymakers and community members working to reduce alcohol-related harm.
Caltrans today announced it has awarded $25 million to 90 local projects that will improve lives and communities by supporting litter and graffiti removal efforts across California.
At its Feb. 17, 2026, regular meeting, the SCV Water Board of Directors extended the Agency’s pilot Ratepayer Assistance Program for three years, through June 30, 2029.
The black-and-white image is simple, but powerful. A man is holding a sign “We Are Tired of Waiting” while standing next to a car covered with slogans advocating equal rights for “all Americans.”
<strong>1955</strong> - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2454.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
What do you do when you’ve been called the “Hysterical Society” for a half-century? You grab the ball and run with it.
The Santa Clarita Valley/Sylmar/Antelope Valley Chapter of Project Linus will host a Make-A-Blanket Day on Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the COC East Gym.
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites cancer survivors and caregivers to the 2026 Survivor and Caregiver Celebration Dinner.
The annual Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society tour of the site of the March 12, 1928 failure of the St. Francis Dam in San Francisquito Canyon is scheduled for Saturday, May 16.
The Master's University baseball team lost the final game of the four-game series to the Oregon Tech Owls 10-2 Saturday, Feb. 14 in Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
The Master's University beach volleyball team had a tough second game against last season's national runner-up, falling to the Corban (OR) Warriors 4-1 Saturday, Feb. 14 on the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts in Santa Clarita. The Sandy 'Stangs were able to knock off the Warriors 3-2 the day before to open the season.
The February general meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association has been moved to the fourth week of the month due to scheduling options available at the new location within the Newhall Library. The meeting and live demonstration will be on Monday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Old Town Newhall Library Community Room.
<strong>1949</strong> - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap2126.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
The "Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert" will be held Saturday, April 11, 6-9 p.m. in the Bella Vida Ballroom at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.
Facing significant fiscal challenges due to a more than $50 million dollar cut in federal, state and local funding, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is consolidating and ending clinic services at seven locations on Feb. 27.
California State University, Northridge’s Spring 2026 Cinematheque is collaborating with CSUN’s Department of Africana Studies to celebrate Black History Month with a special panel conversation, “Black Cinema: The 50th Anniversary of Alex Haley’s Roots.”
