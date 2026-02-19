header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 19
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
Feb. 25: LA Games, Prepare Your Business to Win Webinar
| Thursday, Feb 19, 2026

As Los Angeles gears up to host the 2026 World Cup, 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games and a wave of other major sporting events, now is the time for small businesses to prepare for unprecedented opportunities. Join the SBDC for the third webinar in the series, Get Your Business Game-Ready, to learn about the procurement process for the LA Games. You’ll hear from Daniel Cho and Melissa Savage, Senior Management Analysts from the City of Los Angeles, with the latest information on the upcoming LA Games and the business opportunities that will accompany them.

Also covered will be details about RAMP, an online portal where you can register your business, get certified and learn about upcoming contracting opportunities in the LA area.

Whether you’ve attended previous webinars in the LA Game-Ready series, or this is your first time joining, this webinar is key to understanding the basics of the procurement process. Don’t miss out! This webinar will be a game changer for the potential growth of your business.

Register for the free webinar at Register.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
02-19-2026 Feb. 25: LA Games, Prepare Your Business to Win Webinar
02-18-2026 March 7: Women’s Gathering, Book Signing to Feature Author Dr. Deonne Johnson
02-18-2026 Feb.19: Rooter Hero ‘Spread the Love’ Pop-Up Event in Santa Clarita
02-18-2026 SCV Water Board Extends Ratepayer Assistance Program through June 30, 2029
02-12-2026 Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day Dinner at Greater Pacific
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 25: LA Games, Prepare Your Business to Win Webinar
As Los Angeles gears up to host the 2026 World Cup, 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games and a wave of other major sporting events, now is the time for small businesses to prepare for unprecedented opportunities. Join the SBDC for the third webinar in the series, Get Your Business Game-Ready, to learn about the procurement process for the LA Games.
Feb. 25: LA Games, Prepare Your Business to Win Webinar
Soccer Playoff Final: No Foothill League Teams Remain
As of early Wednesday, Feb. 18, the Foothill League still had two girls soccer teams competing in the CIF Southern Section playoffs. Unfortunately, later that same evening, there were none.
Soccer Playoff Final: No Foothill League Teams Remain
Today in SCV History (Feb. 19)
<strong>1803</strong> - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sfrb00916.htm" target="_blank">record</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sfrb00916.htm" target="_blank"><img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/missionsanfernando_rppc1900s.jpg" alt="mission" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
March 7: Women’s Gathering, Book Signing to Feature Author Dr. Deonne Johnson
Women in the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to a special morning of connection, encouragement and inspiration at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 at JC in Me in Old Town Newhall.
March 7: Women’s Gathering, Book Signing to Feature Author Dr. Deonne Johnson
SCVCCA 2026 SCV Lunar New Year Gala Holds Successful Event in Newhall
The inaugural 2026 SCV Lunar New Year Gala brought more than 450 attendees to the Newhall Family Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 15, marking the first large-scale Lunar New Year celebration in Santa Clarita Valley history.
SCVCCA 2026 SCV Lunar New Year Gala Holds Successful Event in Newhall
COC Named Southern California’s Only ‘Bee Campus’ Community College
The college has earned designation as a Bee Campus USA affiliate, becoming the only community college in Southern California to receive the distinction
COC Named Southern California’s Only ‘Bee Campus’ Community College
Feb.19: Rooter Hero ‘Spread the Love’ Pop-Up Event in Santa Clarita
Rooter Hero invites the Santa Clarita and surrounding Ventura County and San Fernando Valley communities to kick off their morning with kindness at its “Spread the Love” pop-up event, taking place Thursday, Feb.19, beginning at 8 a.m at San Fernando Coffee Company.
Feb.19: Rooter Hero ‘Spread the Love’ Pop-Up Event in Santa Clarita
Tesla Takes Corrective Action to Avoid DMV Suspension After Administrative Case
Tesla successfully took the required action to stop using the term “Autopilot” in the marketing of its vehicles in California, as required by the California Department of Motor Vehicles last December.
Tesla Takes Corrective Action to Avoid DMV Suspension After Administrative Case
Rates of US Alcohol-Induced Deaths Nearly Doubled From 1999-2024, Says Study by CSUN Prof
California State University, Northridge mathematics professor Maria D’Orsogna is hoping that the recent study she and her colleagues did on alcohol-related deaths in the United States will serve as a resource for policymakers and community members working to reduce alcohol-related harm.
Rates of US Alcohol-Induced Deaths Nearly Doubled From 1999-2024, Says Study by CSUN Prof
California Commits $25 Million to Cleanups and Job Pathways: Transforming Communities While Creating Opportunities
 Caltrans today announced it has awarded $25 million to 90 local projects that will improve lives and communities by supporting litter and graffiti removal efforts across California.
California Commits $25 Million to Cleanups and Job Pathways: Transforming Communities While Creating Opportunities
SCV Water Board Extends Ratepayer Assistance Program through June 30, 2029
At its Feb. 17, 2026, regular meeting, the SCV Water Board of Directors extended the Agency’s pilot Ratepayer Assistance Program for three years, through June 30, 2029. 
SCV Water Board Extends Ratepayer Assistance Program through June 30, 2029
Photos from CSUN Collection Help Getty Exhibition Tell Story of Black Arts Movement
The black-and-white image is simple, but powerful. A man is holding a sign “We Are Tired of Waiting” while standing next to a car covered with slogans advocating equal rights for “all Americans.” 
Photos from CSUN Collection Help Getty Exhibition Tell Story of Black Arts Movement
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
<strong>1955</strong> - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2454.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2454.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2454b.jpg" alt="Ace Cain" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
March 7: SCV Historical Society Celebrates 50 Years with ‘Not Your Typical Gala’
What do you do when you’ve been called the “Hysterical Society” for a half-century? You grab the ball and run with it.
March 7: SCV Historical Society Celebrates 50 Years with ‘Not Your Typical Gala’
March 28: Project Linus Make-A-Blanket Day at COC
The Santa Clarita Valley/Sylmar/Antelope Valley Chapter of Project Linus will host a Make-A-Blanket Day on Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the COC East Gym.
March 28: Project Linus Make-A-Blanket Day at COC
March 14: ACS SCV Relay for Life Cancer Survivor, Caregiver Dinner
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites cancer survivors and caregivers to the 2026 Survivor and Caregiver Celebration Dinner.
March 14: ACS SCV Relay for Life Cancer Survivor, Caregiver Dinner
May 16: Tickets Now Available for St. Francis Dam Disaster Site Tour
The annual Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society tour of the site of the March 12, 1928 failure of the St. Francis Dam in San Francisquito Canyon is scheduled for Saturday, May 16.
May 16: Tickets Now Available for St. Francis Dam Disaster Site Tour
Mustang Nine Drop Series Finale to Owls
The Master's University baseball team lost the final game of the four-game series to the Oregon Tech Owls 10-2 Saturday, Feb. 14 in Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustang Nine Drop Series Finale to Owls
No. 4 Sandy ‘Stangs fall to No. 2 Warriors
The Master's University beach volleyball team had a tough second game against last season's national runner-up, falling to the Corban (OR) Warriors 4-1 Saturday, Feb. 14 on the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts in Santa Clarita. The Sandy 'Stangs were able to knock off the Warriors 3-2 the day before to open the season.
No. 4 Sandy ‘Stangs fall to No. 2 Warriors
Feb. 23: SCAA General Meeting, Live Demonstration
The February general meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association has been moved to the fourth week of the month due to scheduling options available at the new location within the Newhall Library. The meeting and live demonstration will be on Monday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Old Town Newhall Library Community Room.
Feb. 23: SCAA General Meeting, Live Demonstration
Today in SCV History (Feb. 17)
<strong>1949</strong> - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap2126.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap2126.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://www.scvhistory.com/gif/ap2126t.jpg" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;" alt="Arcadia Street rig"> </a>
April 11: ‘Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert’ at Bella Vida
The "Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert" will be held Saturday, April 11, 6-9 p.m. in the Bella Vida Ballroom at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.
April 11: ‘Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert’ at Bella Vida
Public Health Ending Clinic Services at Seven Locations Due to Funding Cuts
Facing significant fiscal challenges due to a more than $50 million dollar cut in federal, state and local funding, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is consolidating and ending clinic services at seven locations on Feb. 27.
Public Health Ending Clinic Services at Seven Locations Due to Funding Cuts
Feb. 18: CSUN Cinematheque to Celebrate ‘Black Cinema, The 50th Anniversary of Alex Haley’s Roots’
California State University, Northridge’s Spring 2026 Cinematheque is collaborating with CSUN’s Department of Africana Studies to celebrate Black History Month with a special panel conversation, “Black Cinema: The 50th Anniversary of Alex Haley’s Roots.”
Feb. 18: CSUN Cinematheque to Celebrate ‘Black Cinema, The 50th Anniversary of Alex Haley’s Roots’
SCVNews.com