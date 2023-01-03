Feb. 26: Ace Frehley of KISS at The Canyon Santa Clarita

Ace Frehley inspired numerous up-and-coming rockers to pick up the guitar. He is also listed as a major influence by several renowned contemporary rock guitarists.

Frehley is, of course, best known as a founding member lead guitarist for KISS, one of the world’s top hard rock bands of all time.

Playing the popular character of “the spaceman,” Frehley played with the group from its inception until 1982, then rejoined the band from 1996 through 2002. Frehley has also enjoyed a successful solo career, producing tunes such as 1978’s rambunctious hit “New York Groove.”

Frehley will appear at The Canyon Santa Clarita on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Doors open at 6 p .m. Headliner 8 p.m.

Opening Set by Zack Kirkorian

Ticket are $39/$49/$59/$69/$79 + applicable fees.

If you purchase a ticket at a table you are required to purchase dinner. Minimum spend is $25 per person. You must arrive by 7 p.m.

Two drink minimum.

The Canyon Santa Clarita

Westfield Valencia Town Center

24201 Valencia Blvd, Suite 1351,

Santa Clarita, CA. 91355

For tickets visit The Canyon Santa Clarita.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...